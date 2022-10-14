Paul McCartney Reveals the Songs on His Gym Playlist

Paul McCartney is still rocking out at 80 years old. The former Beatle still works out and even has a jukebox in his home gym. Paul McCartney shared the songs that are on his gym playlist, and they are fitting for a classic rock star like him.

Paul McCartney listens to a jukebox while working out

In an interview for his website, Paul McCartney discussed the music he listens to while exercising. The British artist revealed that he has a jukebox in the gym area that was given to him and the other members of The Beatles by Capital records. McCartney said he used to have to put a coin in it to change the songs, but he discovered a way to get it to play for free.

“There’s a credit switch inside, but I used to put a coin in it all the time,” McCartney explained. “So you put the “coin in, and it falls through, and it would start playing – until I discovered the credit switch inside! So now they’re all free to play. So yeah, I’ve been really enjoying that a lot recently! You know, just getting stuck in because it’s a great little selection of old rock n’ roll.”

Paul McCartney shares the songs on his gym jukebox

McCartney was asked which songs he listens to while working out. Fittingly, the songs he shared are classic rock hits from the 1950s, tunes that may have inspired him before he formed The Beatles.

“So, I listen to all these old records, Rock n’ Roll music by Chuck Berry, ‘Something Else’ by Eddie Cochran, ‘Tutti Frutti’ by Little Richard,” McCartney said. “It’s endless! I really love it!”

One common thing about these artists is that they are all American. McCartney must have been heavily influenced by American rock and roll, which led to him bringing his own version of it to England, eventually leading to the British Invasion of the mid-1960s.

McCartney is also a fan of yoga

"The headstand is my show-off moment when I'm in the gym… I was once told by a yoga teacher that it keeps you young" – Paul



On his website, McCartney discussed his love of doing yoga. The singer-songwriter mentions learning about yoga in Rishikesh, India. He learned how to do several tricks and poses, including a headstand which he says is his favorite pose.

“The headstand is my show-off moment when I’m in the gym and there are a lot of guys doing big weights and I’m doing weedy weights. I can’t do what they’re doing as they’re flexing their big muscles, so at the end of my session I finish off with the headstand and they often come over and say, ‘Hey, that’s pretty impressive’! It’s pathetic really! No, it’s good to do and I was once told by a yoga teacher that it keeps you young. You turn all your body organs upside down and seeing as for the rest of the day they’re either lying flat in bed or standing upright and got gravity pulling them down, apparently the inversion is supposed to be good. But it’s fun to do too!”

Not many people can do headstands, especially at McCartney’s age. This only further solidifies is his status as a living legend.

