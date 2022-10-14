Paul McCartney Reveals Which of His Songs His Wife Requests ‘Every Time We Go to a Club’

Paul McCartney has plenty of hit songs from his solo career and his time with The Beatles. However, not many of his songs are pop hits that people can dance to. Still, McCartney’s wife, Nancy Shevell, has a track of his she requests every time they go to a club.

Paul McCartney teamed up with Kanye West to make three songs

Paul McCartney, Rihanna, and Kanye West | Kevin Winter/WireImage

Paul McCartney and Kanye West were an odd duo to see dominating the charts in the mid-2010s. In an interview with GQ, McCartney revealed he first met Kanye at the 2008 European MTV awards, where the two bonded over past relationships. In 2014, the former Beatle received a message from his manager that West wanted to collaborate with him.

The two met four two or three afternoons in a bungalow behind the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. What came out of their writing session were three songs: “Only One,” “All Day,” and “FourFiveSeconds,” featuring Rihanna. All three of these songs were successful, but “FourFiveSeconds” is the one that set the world on fire.

Paul McCartney says his wife requests ‘FourFiveSeconds’ at the club

“FourFiveSeconds” features Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney on the same track. Rihanna and Kanya do most of the vocal work, while McCartney provides the backing guitar riff. In an interview with Billboard, McCartney says he enjoys the track, and it’s become the song his wife requests when they go to a club, even though his contribution to the song is hard to locate.

“It’s this modern process that I was happy to open myself up to — you’ve got loads of stuff, and the skill is to distill it. I was sitting around, just strumming a little groove. And nobody said, ‘Let’s make a song of that.’ But months later, I got a song with Rihanna on it, and I said, “Where am I?” I didn’t recognize it because they changed the key [on the guitar riff]. I thought that record was great. Every time we go to a club, my wife Nancy requests it.”

‘FourFiveSeconds’ was a massive hit for each artist

“FourFiveSeconds” dominated on the US Billboard Top 100. The song peaked at number four, becoming the first top-five hit for McCartney in 31 years. It was Kanye’s highest-charting single since “Heartless,” and it earned Rihanna her 23rd top-10 hit, tying Mariah Carey’s record. McCartney said it was a privilege to work with Rihanna and was happy that he was still seen as relevant.

“I mean, Rihanna is something else,” McCartney told GQ. “She’s cool. So it was a great thrill, actually. I loved it. I feel a kind of privilege that they think I’m worthy of their world. I know I’m worthy of my world, but I didn’t know that they think I could fit.”

Still, McCartney had to freshen up on his modern slang as he wasn’t familiar with a few of the lyrics in the song.

“‘Wilding,’ yeah,” he said. “But my stepson knew. He’s up with the hip-hop talk: ‘Wilding? Oh yeah, that’s like getting crazy and stuff.'”

RELATED: Paul McCartney: Kanye West Was ‘Scrolling Through Images of Kim [Kardashian]’ During Songwriting Session