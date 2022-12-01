Paul McCartney Shares His Two Favorite Hobbies that Help Him Relax

Paul McCartney is often busy songwriting or touring. However, when he isn’t dedicating his time to his music, the former Beatle does have several things he enjoys doing in his free time. When he wants to relax, Paul McCartney has two hobbies he loves that help him unwind.

Paul McCartney often rides his horse as one of his hobbies

Paul McCartney | GORC/GC Images

Paul McCartney is a vegetarian and an activist for animal rights. One place where he exhibits his love for animals is at his farm in Sussex. In an interview for his website, Paulmccartney.com, the former Beatle detailed riding his horse around the farm and how it’s one of his favorite ways to relax.

“Horse riding is one of my favorite ways to relax. I have a farm in the country where I love to ride. I have a horse called Moonstar, who is great. I’ve ridden him for years, so we know each other very well. It’s always a great relaxation to go out into the fields and the woods. I can go out for about two hours and trek around. It’s a big farm with some fabulous trails, a lot of which I made. It used to be my hobby when I had time on my hands. I would go out into the forest, take my Land Rover and then pull my chainsaw out and clear some paths, normally following animal paths like deer. Or some tracks had been made by forestry workers years before then had overgrown. So I’d make them into horse trails. Which is always very exciting when you’ve finished, and you’ve joined one trail up to another.”

Paul McCartney refers to himself as a ‘big TV watcher’

TV is a form of escapism for many as it allows them to leave the outside world’s problems and focus on a different story. Paul McCartney says watching television is one of his favorite hobbies and helps him take his mind off things. However, McCartney doesn’t watch regular programs. He shares that he can be entertained by watching anything, from TV shows to infomercials.

“I end up watching the craziest programs,” McCartney admitted. “I just switch around a lot and then get hooked. I end up watching something you wouldn’t imagine I’d watch! I have to resist buying everything: ‘I need a can of that!’ DiDi Seven. There’s some stuff called DiDi Seven. It cleans everything! ‘I need some of that!’ Nancy will say, ‘…Are you sure?’”

“It’s relaxing! It’s nice to escape, and sometimes a bit of easy TV is great,” he continued. “You don’t have to think about anything! You know, I’ve been thinking all day, either in the studio or in the office. Meeting with you guys. Doing things like answering questions, having meetings about this and that. So, I get home and just flop, turn the TV on, just flick around. I love things like Gogglebox. And some of the comedy shows like Would I Lie To You? All the British shows like that. They’re just such good programmes.”

Many of McCartney’s favorite shows are comedies

In an interview with The Adam Buxton Podcast, McCartney shared a few of his favorite TV shows. He chose a few reality TV shows, such as American Pickers and Storage Hunters. However, many of his favorites fell under the comedy category.

“I love comedy. I watch it on TV, you know Live From The Apollo, you see wonderful people on that,” McCartney shared. “Then I like shows like Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, I like those shows. And I like Would I Lie To You? I think there’s some very funny people on that, Lee Mack is a very talented boy. You sit at home with your friends or family and you say, ‘He’s lying, he’s lying”!’ That’s the kind of thing I like.”

