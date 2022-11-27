Paul McCartney Shares Which Celebrity Does the Best Impression of Him

Everyone tries their best to do a solid impression of The Beatles. All four members have unique Liverpool dialects that many people try to perfect. Some do it better than others, and Paul McCartney shared which celebrity he believes does the best impression of him.

Paul McCartney believes most people can’t get impressions of him right

Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon | Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

McCartney has one of the most distinct voices in entertainment. Many can recognize his singing voice, along with his normal speaking voice. It’s easy enough to impersonate, but it’s hard to get perfect. In an interview with the Smartless podcast, McCartney explained what many of his impersonators get wrong.

“I don’t think they quite get it,” McCartney said. “Americans have got this sort of ‘Oh, hello, it’s Paul. Hey, how you doing?’…Generally, it’s not quite…My voice has changed. I look at old interviews with The Beatles, and it was much more Liverpool. But now I’ve lived out of Liverpool much more than I have lived in Liverpool. So, your voice changes.”

Even though many people can’t get it right, McCartney said he isn’t annoyed by how many people have performed impressions of him over the years.

“It’s not annoying because they’re talking about me, so that’s ok,” McCartney stated.

Paul McCartney says Jimmy Fallon does a good impression of him

Many celebrities have done impressions of Paul McCartney, especially comedians such as Justin Long, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, and Jimmy Fallon. Jack Black portrayed the British singer-songwriter in a scene from Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. When asked who does the best impression of him, McCartney said Fallon does a “pretty good” one.

“Jimmy Fallon’s pretty good,” McCartney admitted. “He does a pretty good one.”

Fallon has been doing impressions of The Beatles for a long time and often impersonates McCartney on his show. McCartney also has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon many times, so he seems to be a good sport about it. The two have collaborated several times, including on a rewrite of “Yesterday,” where they replaced the lyrics with McCartney’s “scrambled eggs” version.

Fallon sent McCartney several ideas for songs

Fallon does have musical talent, but he is more of a comedian than a singer-songwriter. However, he had a few song ideas and used McCartney as a resource for advice. In an appearance on Fallon’s show, McCartney revealed that Fallon sent him songs, but he, unfortunately, lost them.

“I don’t know if you remember, you once sent me a couple of ideas you’d had for songs—No, you did,” McCartney shared. “I’m still feverishly looking for them because they were good, and I lost them. But they were good…Not that good, but they were good.”

“I had a few beverages before that, and I said, ‘I should send you these songs,’” Fallon replied. “And then the next day I go, ‘What are you talking about? You can’t send Paul McCartney songs.’”

McCartney said he would be willing to work with Fallon on something if he could find them.

