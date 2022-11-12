Paul McCartney Has Very Specific Furniture Demands for His Dressing Room on Tour

Paul McCartney goes on tour often and has built up a specific set of demands for his dressing room. Over the years, it has changed. However, his recent demands reflect his climate change activism and love for animals. While some of these demands seem a tad extreme, the former Beatle knows precisely what he wants in his dressing room.

Paul McCartney has developed a pre-show ritual

Paul McCartney | Yuliya Christensen/Redferns via Getty Images

Paul McCartney has been performing on tour for over 60 years. Whether with The Beatles, Wings, or performing solo, he always puts on an entertaining show for a typically sold-out crowd. In an interview for his website, Paulmccartney.com, the British artist discussed his pre-show ritual. Before he goes out on stage, he usually drinks a special drink to clear his throat and warms up with the band.

“I always get called an hour before the show – well, an hour before I’m going to be needed,” McCartney said. “In that time, I do certain things: I have a gargle with salt water, then I do my teeth, then I figure out what I’m going to wear, and then I have a kind of Chinese syrup solution you put hot water in. It’s supposed to be good for your throat – if you’ve ever seen pictures of me before the show with a cup, that’s what’s in it. It’s something Wix’s wife Margot told me about years ago.”

“After drinking that, I’ll sit down and get a bit of make-up done if I think I need it (which I always do!), just a little bit but filling in the cracks here and there,” McCartney continued. “Then, when I’m totally ready about fifteen or so minutes before the show, I get together with the band, and we do a little warm-up – a bit of ‘Let It Be’ and a little bit of ‘Hey Jude’. And then Phil, our tour manager, calls us, and we go to the side of the stage, all come together, and do a little confidence boost huddle!”

Paul McCartney doesn’t want any animal products in his dressing room while on tour

Business Insider published a list containing the demands of several famous artists. Many artists like Drake and Katy Perry have specific demands around the food and drinks they want, along with other accessories. McCartney’s activist nature is on full display in his demands, as he wants no products made from animals in his dressing room. McCartney fights for animal rights and is also a vegetarian.

There can only be animal-free products in his dressing room, and the furniture cannot be made from animal skins. He also demands that there are no artificial versions of animal skin or print and that the seating in his limousine cannot be made of leather.

McCartney also wants plenty of plants

Recently heard about this campaign to make #ECOCIDE (serious damage and destruction of nature) a crime at the International Criminal Court. I've just signed up as an “Earth Protector” to support it: https://t.co/ZKR3E3KnZ5 pic.twitter.com/Rj2mNUFWjD — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 13, 2020

In addition to his demands for no animal products, he also wants plenty of plants to be provided for him. This includes one large arrangement of white Casablanca lilies, one long-stemmed arrangement of pale pink and white roses, and one arrangement of freesia. Additionally, the plants must be “just as full on the bottom as the top.” None of the plants can contain tree trunks, and no trees are allowed.

Other demands include halogen floor lamps with a dimmer switch, 20 dozen clean towels outside the production office, and a dry cleaner to be arranged before his arrival. Sir Paul McCartney has many demands for his tour, but some musical artists have even more strict demands.

