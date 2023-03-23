Paul McCartney Thought He’d Kill an Old Woman With the Fireworks During a Performance of ‘Live and Let Die’

Paul McCartney once thought he’d frighten an old lady to death with the fireworks during a performance of “Live and Let Die.” He wanted to warn her that they were coming, but she survived in the end.

Paul McCartney | Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Paul McCartney added pyrotechnics to his live performances of ‘Live and Let Die’

In 1973, Paul McCartney wrote “Live and Let Die” for the James Bond film of the same name. The former Beatle considered it an accolade; he’d always had a sneaking ambition to write a Bond tune.

Paul added elements of himself into the spy theme song. He didn’t want it to be about having a gun and killing people. Paul wanted the tune to be about letting things go, and when you have problems, live and let die.

However, Paul added aspects of Bond to his live performance of “Live and Let Die.” Paul and Wings added Bond-like action to their performances, including pyrotechnics and fireworks. As Bond came in, guns blazing, so did Paul and his band.

Paul McCartney was afraid to kill an old woman in the audience during a performance of ‘Live and Let Die’

Once Paul and his band start playing “Live and Let Die,” audience members usually scream and shout. Decades after Paul released the song, it’s never left his setlist, no matter who he’s performing with. Fans know that there will be tons of fireworks and pyrotechnics once the song starts.

However, during one performance, Paul was scared this would frighten one audience member to death. In his book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul wrote that “Live and Let Die” is still a big show tune for him and his band.

The thing Paul likes most about the pyrotechnics and fireworks is that he and the band know when the first big explosion happens. He likes to look at the crowd, particularly in the front row, who are “blithely” singing along with him, and then BOOM! Paul said it’s great to see the shock on the audience’s faces.

“One night I noticed a very old woman in the front row, and I thought, ‘Oh s***, we’re going to kill her.’ But there was no stopping, I couldn’t stop the song and say, ‘Cover your ears, love!’ So when it came to that line, I looked away. Live and let…’ BOOM! And I looked back at her; she hadn’t died after all. She was grinning from ear to ear and loving it.”

Guns N’ Roses brought even more pyrotechnics to their live performances of the song

In 1991, the hard rock band Guns N’ Roses covered “Live and Let Die.” They brought even more pyrotechnics and fireworks to their live performances of the tune. Paul said he was honored that they covered his Bond song. The cover showcased the 1970s song to a younger generation.

However, it’s uncertain whether Axel Rose would’ve been as concerned about scaring audience members to death with fireworks as Paul was when he spotted the older woman.