Paul McCartney Used to Worry the Audience at Beatles Shows Hated Him

Who could hate Paul McCartney or The Beatles? Even if you’re not a fan of their music, they’re lovable guys. But, McCartney admits he wasn’t always so sure. He is now, but he shared how he got over his initial fears.

McCartney was a guest on the Fly on the Wall podcast on Oct. 12. Hosts Dana Carvey and David Spade interviewed McCartney for his connection to Saturday Night Live as a frequent musical guest. Still, they couldn’t help asking about The Beatles and his current touring.

Why Paul McCartney worried ‘The Beatles’ fans hated him

When it comes to live performing, McCartney now has 60 years of experience. In the early days of The Beatles, however, he would still get nervous before every show. Despite the popularity of The Beatles songs, McCartney still got butterflies going on stage.

“You know what?” McCartney said on Fly on the Wall. “My theory about nervous and all of that is that when we first started, I used to get really very nervous. I was trying to think why because we were quite popular in the beginning even. What I thought was I look at the audience and think they all hate me so I’ve got to do something good. I’ve got to do something good to make them like me. That’s where my nerves came from. I think they’re all looking at me like what’s he got?”

How Paul McCartney got over his stage fright

McCartney indicated that he got over these fears while The Beatles were still touring. He certainly looked secure in the rooftop performance in The Beatles: Get Back.

“Over the years, I suddenly realized at one point, wait a minute, they’ve all paid to come and see me,” McCartney said. “So they probably like me. Once I realized that they probably like me, I really relaxed. So I’m quite relaxed now and even if I do some new stuff or try a trick, I’m kind of relaxed enough to do it.”

Now he basks in the Beatles love

Now, people who come to see McCartney live may be Beatles fans, fans of his solo work or both. With experience comes serenity and McCartney always takes a moment to experience the moment with each crowd.

What I started doing a couple years ago was coming to an audience that really loves you, for instance if you haven’t been there before which I love, when you go to a town you’ve never been. They’re more excited. I would feel this energy coming off them and it’d be like oh God, this is so great. So I started off then saying just a minute, you know what? This is all so cool. I’m going to take a minute to take all this in for myself. Then I walk off the microphone and just sort of stand there. And they go all woooooo. I love it. It’s a great thing with the audience. I just think Jesus, it’s a little bit flash of me just not doing anything, but that comes with the confidence of what I said thinking they’ve come to see you. Even if you just stand there looking around. Paul McCartney, Fly on the Wall podcast, 10/12/22

