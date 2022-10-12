Paul Walker Was Nervous About Making out With Mark Wahlberg’s Ex-Girlfriend in ‘The Fast and the Furious’

The late actor Paul Walker once found himself being intimate with one of Mark Wahlberg’s ex-girlfriends in Fast and Furious. But after word got out that Wahlberg would be on set during the scene, it was a scene Walker wasn’t looking forward to.

Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster | Victor Chavez/WireImage

Wahlberg and Fast star Brewster were once involved in an intimate yet quiet relationship in the 2000s. Brewster felt the two were able to keep their long term relationship under wraps due to knowing how and where to dodge attention.

“We just know where to go, especially in L.A. If you want to get attention, you know where to go. And if you don’t, you go to more subdued places,” she once said in an interview with Movieline (via Hollywood).

Their relationship lasted for two years before the pair went their separate ways around 2001. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Boogie Nights star implied that their different backgrounds played a a part in their split. Brewster, who was a Yale graduate, had a fairly upper-class lifestyle and upbringing compared to Wahlberg’s rougher origins. Wahlberg noted that there could be some difficulty in reconciling the two stark differences between their backgrounds.

“There’s nothing wrong with being privileged, but it reminds me of how hard I’ve had to work to get where I have,” Wahlberg said. “I have a hard time hearing about living on Fifth Ave. and having housekeepers and going to Yale.”

Paul Walker was nervous about his love scene with Jordana Brewster because he thought Mark Wahlberg might confront him

During Brewster’s relationship with Wahlberg, the young actor found herself getting a main role in the popular Fast and Furious franchise. The movie would see Brewster working alongside faces like Vin Diesel and Paul Walker. In the first movie, Walker’s undercover cop was scripted to be intimate with Brewster. But this presented a problem when the late actor learned that an unexpected visitor might be on the set while filming.

“I had to do a love scene with Jordana [and] she was dating Mark Wahlberg at the time,” Walker once told TV Guide Online. “And there was a rumor that he wanted to be on the set the day Jordana and I locked lips.”

The cast and crew were well aware of the rumor at the time, but they did little to ease Walker’s concerns. But fortunately for Walker, it turned out The Departed star coming was just a false alarm.

“I kept looking around to see if he was there. I admit I was a little nervous, but it was cool; Mark never appeared and Jordana was a complete sweetheart. The only downside was hearing the crew snickering while we were trying to get it on,” he said.

Jordana and Walker have had a lot of chemistry in the Furious movies, but that chemistry didn’t translate into a real-life relationship. But Walker did once admit to having a crush on his co-star in the early stages of their collaboration.

“I love Jordana, I mean, I had a crush on her. I’ll always have a crush on her,” Walker once told E-News. “She’s just such a good girl. Going back, we were little kids, you know? So I’ve always been really protective of her.”

Meanwhile, Brewster also had a secret crush on Walker all along.

“I had a crush on him more after like… from 4 to 7 had a crush on him. I never got to tell him that but I think on many levels he knew,” she once said in another interview with E-News.

