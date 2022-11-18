Pauly DelVecchio Confirms Angelina Pivarnick Is Engaged at His New Orleans Show

Earlier this week, Angelina Pivarnick reportedly got engaged in New Orleans while filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6. Now, a video of Pauly DelVecchio confirming the engagement is circulating. Here’s what we know about Angelina’s engagement in New Orleans.

Who did Angelina get engaged to?

As mentioned in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, Angelina was talking to a man named Vinny from Staten Island. No, it’s not Vinny Guadagnino, despite how many Jersey Shore fans would love to see that.

According to Angelina, this “Vinny from Staten Island” is “a good lay and a good person.” However, it’s unclear if this Vinny is who proposed to Angelina in New Orleans.

On Friday, Nov. 11, the cast was in the “Big Easy” to film and see Pauly’s show. In a TikTok video that circulated on Reddit, the cast of Jersey Shore went to a New Orleans restaurant. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Lauren Sorrentino appear shocked in the video with their mouths open as an unknown man holds Angelina’s hand and presumably pops the question.

“Did Angelina just get engaged?” reads one of the comments. “YES” the creator replied. “Did you actually see the guy put a ring on her finger?” asked another user. “Yes,” the creator replied.

Who this man is is unclear. Is it “Vinny from Staten Island” or a new man? One thing is for sure — season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will reveal who Angelina’s new fiancé is.

Pauly DelVecchio announces Angelina Pivarnick’s engagement at his New Orleans show

In a new TikTok video (via Reddit), the mystery man hugs Angelina while on stage at Pauly D’s show. “He proposed to her tonight!” Pauly exclaims. “Yeah buddy!” In the background, someone says: “Don’t do it!” This is Angelina’s fourth engagement.

“Prank War Champion??” someone wondered in the Reddit comments. We previously speculated about Angelina’s engagement being a plot for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Could this really be the most epic prank of all time? If Pauly D is involved, anything is possible. Fans will have to tune in to new episodes of the MTV series to find out how the engagement really plays out.

‘JSFV’ is done filming, so we’ll get details about Angelina getting engaged soon

According to Deena Cortese’s Instagram Stories on Nov. 18, the show wrapped filming for season 6. At publication, we don’t have an official release date for the new season. However, based on the release schedules of previous seasons, fans could see new episodes before the end of 2022. However, it is more likely MTV will ring in the new year with season 6.

Angelina’s divorce was finalized earlier in 2022

Throughout Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Seasons 4 and 5, Angelina’s marriage to Chris Larangeira was a focus. That included the good, the bad, and the divorce.

Angelina and Chris’ tumultuous relationship officially came to an end when Chris filed for divorce in January 2022. The divorce became offical on May 29, 2022 (via The Sun).