‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Still Happening Despite DC Cancellations, Confirms James Gunn

Fans were concerned about Peacemaker Season 2 after other DC projects were canceled.

Peacemaker creator James Gunn confirmed that the second outing is “safe.”

The HBO Max and Discovery+ merge raises questions about Peacemaker‘s home base.

John Cena in ‘Peacemaker’ | HBO Max

Despite recent DC projects becoming casualties of the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger, it looks like Peacemaker Season 2 is still a go. After fans expressed fears about the show’s future, creator James Gunn confirmed that the John Cena-led series is safe. Of course, with HBO Max joining forces with Discovery+, it will likely find a new home base.

Fans worried about ‘Peacemaker’ amid DC cancellations

DC fans knew that the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger would impact the franchise’s future, but they’ve faced some unexpected developments over the past year. The most shocking was probably Batgirl being canceled after the movie was already made.

The Arrowverse has also seen some major restructuring, with The Flash coming to an end after its next season and Batwoman, Naomi, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow canceled in the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery’s inception.

With DC projects on such shaky ground, fans started questioning the status of Peacemaker Season 2. The show was renewed for a second batch of episodes back in February. However, with DC and HBO Max in flux, viewers wondered if it would meet a fate similar to Batgirl. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like that’s in the cards for The Suicide Squad spinoff.

‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 remains ‘safe,’ according to James Gunn

Although Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t specifically address Peacemaker‘s future, it looks like fans can rest easy for now. Series creator James Gunn responded to Twitter queries about season 2, confirming that the next outing appears to still be happening.

When a fan asked if Peacemaker Season 2 was “safe” after all the cuts, Gunn responded on Twitter, “Yes, guys, calm down.”

He didn’t elaborate, but he sounds confident that the next season will come to fruition. With HBO Max merging with Discovery+, though, it may find a new home base. While HBO Max will still exist as a brand, its content will be moving to a new streaming service.

HBO Max changes raise questions about the DC show’s home base

Even if Peacemaker Season 2 is still happening, recent news about HBO Max and Discovery+ raises questions about where the series will live. As Variety reports, Warner Bros. Discovery announced it would combine the two streaming services during its recent earnings call. The new platform, set to arrive in 2023, will receive a different name and house content from both brands.

From the sound of it, the HBO Max brand isn’t going away altogether, so Peacemaker Season 2 may be produced by the company and streamed on the joint platform. Of course, that’s just speculation. We’ll have to wait for more updates to learn what’s next for James Gunn’s series. But if he says it’s “safe,” that’s probably a good sign.

