‘Peaky Blinders’: How the Season 6 Finale Sets up the Movie

Peaky Blinders recently came to an end after six seasons. The BBC series followed Thomas Shelby and the Birmingham gang from which the series takes its name. Although the show is over, creator Steven Knight plans to continue the story with a Peaky Blinders movie. Based on where the season 6 finale left things, here are 3 potential storylines that the movie could follow.

Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ | Robert Viglasky/Netflix

‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 sets up a revenge storyline for Finn Shelby

Peaky Blinders Season 6 introduced a new character that could have an important role in the movie. Esme Shelby-Lee helped Tommy discover the son he never knew he had. Tommy had a relationship with a woman before he left for WWI. She died after giving birth to the boy, who calls himself Duke.

In season 6, Duke began working with the Peaky Blinders. He is tasked with getting rid of Finn’s friend Billy, who was secretly working against the Peaky Blinders. Duke instructs Finn to kill Billy, but Finn instead tries (and fails) to kill Duke. After this, Duke banishes Finn from the Shelby family.

We're delighted to welcome @BAFTA #EERisingStar nominee Conrad Khan to the cast of #PeakyBlinders series 6.





In response, Finn swears that he will get his revenge on Duke. Conrad Khan’s character wasn’t explored much in season 6, so it’s very possible that the Peaky Blinders movie will dive more into this character. What’s more, Finn’s quest for revenge could prove a very interesting story.

Tommy may be redeemed in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

At the end of Peaky Blinders Season 6, Tommy discovered the shocking truth. He was told that he was dying of tuberculoma, so Tommy prepared to take his own life. However, at the last second, Tommy realized that his doctor was in Oswald Mosley’s pocket, lying so that Tommy would kill himself. Tommy approaches Dr. Holford and prepares to kill him, but at the last second, he has a change of heart.

It’s very rare that fans have seen Thomas Shelby not choose violence. In the Peaky Blinders movie, we might see a different side to Tommy. In 2019, when Steven Knight still planned on having a seventh season, the show’s creator teased a redemption arc in an interview with Independent.ie.







“[Season 7] will tell a different story, where Tommy Shelby – who begins as this nihilistic, looking-out only for his family person – will be redeemed, and he will become good,” Knight said.”I want to take him on that journey from the person we saw [in season one], to the person he will become in 1939.” Tommy’s redemption could take place in the Peaky Blinders movie, which will take place instead of a seventh season.

WWII and the rise of fascism will likely also play a big part

The Peaky Blinders movie could also see Tommy going head to head with the fascist leader Oswald Mosley. Knight previously stated that Peaky Blinders’ story would end at the start of WWII, but he has since amended that statement.

“I have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that,” Knight told Empire Magazine. “I think of this sixth series as the end of the beginning.”

All episodes of Peaky Blinders are currently streaming on Netflix.

