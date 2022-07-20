Pearl Jam Cancels Vienna Show Because of Singer Eddie Vedder’s Vocal Chord Damage

Pearl Jam announced the cancelation of their Vienna, Austria show minutes before taking the stage on July 20. They won’t perform their music for fans because their singer Eddie Vedder sustained vocal chord damage during a recent gig in Paris. The grunge band is currently on the European leg of their world tour this year and has already faced a cancelation due to two members testing positive for coronavirus.

Pearl Jam | Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Pearl Jam cancels their Vienna, Austria show on July 20

On their Instagram, Pearl Jam announced the cancellation of their Vienna, Austria show. The concert was to take place the night of July 20 at Wiener Stadthalle. They said Vedder has vocal chord damage due to their recent performance at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17. Despite having undergone treatment from numerous doctors, Vedder’s voice still isn’t up to par.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too,” the band wrote. “However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.

“This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend…. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time…

“So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding.”

RELATED: Pearl Jam Singer Eddie Vedder Believes His Father’s Guitar Has Supernatural Powers

Pearl Jam faced another cancelation in their current tour besides their Vienna show

This isn’t the first time Pearl Jam canceled during their current tour, so fans who were supposed to attend the Vienna show shouldn’t feel too bad.

In May, the band’s drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19 before a show at the Oakland Colosseum in California. According to Louder Sound, in Camersons place, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud, drummer with bassist Jeff Ament’s side projects Three Fish and Tres Mts, helped out.

Then, on May 16 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, the band reunited with Dave Krusen, who played on Pearl Jam’s debut album Ten.

Two audience members also lent a helping hand. Josh Arroyo played on the set-closing Yellow Ledbetter on the first night in Oakland, and 18-year-old Kai Neukermans played on Mind Your Manners the following night.

Then, the band’s bassist, Jeff Ament, also tested positive for the virus. Pearl Jam canceled their shows in Sacramento in Las Vegas.

So, Pearl Jam has already experienced a cancellation on their tour this year. However, they’ve also experienced a cancelation due to Vedder’s voice as well.

RELATED: Pearl Jam Singer Eddie Vedder Remembers the Advice Neil Young Gave Him That Saved the Band

The band had to cancel because of Vedder’s voice in 2018

Fans no longer have to worry if Vedder will fall from the rafters anymore. They now have to fear him losing his voice.

According to Spin, Pearl Jam has only canceled a show due to Vedder’s voice one other time in their 32-year career. The band canceled in June 2018 after Vedder lost his voice during a concert in London.

Pearl Jam’s next scheduled show is set for July 22 in Prague. However, whether Vedder will be up to belting out the band’s tunes is still unknown. The final two shows of the tour follow on July 24-25 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

The band doesn’t have many more gigs. Hopefully, Vedder will heal in time.

RELATED: Pearl Jam Gets Into the ‘Ted Lasso’ Spirit After Being Mentioned on the Show