Pedro Pascal Admits He Gets ‘Distracted’ by Himself on Screen

Pedro Pascal is the “it” person right now in Hollywood. All you need to do is open TikTok or Instagram to understand just how popular he is these days. Considered the newest heartthrob, Pascal is a departure from the chiseled abs and jaws of yesteryear’s actors. His boyish good looks and goofy persona make him relatable and approachable.

However, the actor recently confessed that he doesn’t like to see himself onscreen.

Pedro Pascal’s rise to fame

Pedro Pascal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards I Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pascal spent the first 20 years of his career taking small roles in films and tv shows. His breakout roles came when he portrayed Oberyn Martell during the fourth season of the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones in 2014 and Javier Peña in the Netflix crime series Narcos from 2015 to 2017.

However, his fame reached a new level when he appeared in Disney’s The Mandalorian. He was cast as the title character, Din Djarin, who adopts a youngling named Grogu, or as he was first referred to Baby Yoda. Because he spends most of his time wearing a helmet, Pascal’s ability to give the character a personality and a soul without ever seeing his face was quite a feat.

Lately, Pascal has received even more praise for his role as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series is based on the video game of the same name, and is set in a post-apocalyptic world where cordyceps have spread through humanity and left only a few survivors.

The actor revealed he doesn’t like to watch himself on-screen

In a radio interview with Capital FM, Pascal recalled watching a scene from his show The Last of Us and enjoying it. He said that he wrote Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin about episode two and how he was having such a good time, but”the only problem I have with it is I’m in it.”

He said that it was distracting to see himself. For fans, this is just another sign of his humble nature that keeps them clamoring for more. If that is the case, he must have a hard time on social media because his image has saturated sites like TikTok.

Pedro Pascal has taken over TikTok

From fancams to memes, it seems that every other TikTok features Pascal. One particularly popular meme showcases a scene from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film that he starred alongside Nicolas Cage, where they are driving in a car together. Cage’s character looks exhausted and Pascal’s character seems to be having the time of his life.

Other memes include Pascal in provocative poses set to suggestive music. Now, even his coffee order has even gone viral. A chance encounter with a fan revealed on the cup he was holding that his go-to is an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six shots.

Pascal’s rise to fame has been a long one. However, his tenacity has paid off. After more than 20 years in the business, he is finally one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. From his humble beginnings as a refugee coming to the U.S. to his current star status, Pascal has remained firmly grounded and seems to be enjoying his fame and fortune.