Pedro Pascal Reveals What He’s ‘Most Excited About’ for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

The Mandalorian has finally returned with new episodes. This season picks up after a brief Mando storyline in the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. But now, Din Djarin and Grogu are back for more interstellar adventures in the hit Disney+ series. However, other characters will play pivotal roles in The Mandalorian Season 3. And star Pedro Pascal is excited about one in particular.

‘The Mandalorian’ is back for season 3

Disney+ dropped The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1 on March 1. The premiere opens with an induction ceremony. Din arrives to help fend off a creature attack, and viewers see Grogu is still with him. After losing his Mandalorian status for removing his helmet, Din learns of a way to rejoin the clan.

The first episode ends with Din meeting Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who no longer wishes to reclaim Mandalore. New episodes will debut weekly, so fans must wait to see where the story goes. Nevertheless, viewers can expect the season to explore Din’s perspective during banishment.

In the meantime, Mando will face new challenges as he learns more about the Mandalorians. He might gain a better understanding of their history and could question his faith. Plus, his claim to the Darksaber could play a part in his journey.

Last season, Din obtained the weapon, which previously belonged to Bo-Katan. The two might form a rivalry in the coming episodes. Regardless, fans can expect to see more of Bo-Katan this season.

Pedro Pascal is enthusiastic about Bo-Katan in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Pedro Pascal attends an event for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 I Dave Benett/WireImage

Now that Din and Grogu are back together, Pascal resumes his father-figure role. Fans may wonder how the show will delve further into the relationship. Grogu and Din’s bond still draws audiences, and Pascal discusses it and other aspects.

The actor recently sat down with Digital Spy for an interview about The Mandalorian Season 3. Without spoiling too much, he revealed that people would meet more Mandalorians. He cannot wait for viewers to see the show expand on characters like Bo-Katan after she loses the Darksaber.

“Din is desperate to give it back to her, but it has to be earned in a very specific way. I think what I’m most excited about, as far as season 3 is concerned, is what we get to see Katee do,” Pascal said of the actor who plays Bo-Katan.

Without revealing too much, Pascal also mentioned guest stars and memorable moments. Fans will have plenty to get excited for this season. Some are already enjoying it.

What audiences have said so far about the new season

The Mandalorian is one of the most popular shows on Disney+ and peaked after the season 1 finale. The series continues to score well with critics and audiences alike. Although the streamer has released only two of eight episodes of the new season so far, fans already have some thoughts.

As of this writing, season 3 has a lower rating than the previous two on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ score is 84%, while the audience rating is 78%. Viewers have given mixed reviews.

“Everything that makes Star Wars packed into this episode is what makes the franchise great. [The season opener] was action-packed, and the story kept me engaged. Fans couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the beginning of season 3,” one fan writes.

Another viewer, who gives the season 3.5 stars out of 5, says, “After the lackluster initial episode, it picks up nicely. If it pays off on what’s been set up, I’ll need to raise my rating.”

But several viewers slam the new season. A few say they’ve lost interest, especially in Grogu. One writes, “Same weak story and no Baby Yoda needed except to sell merch.” Another thinks the series is “clearly just a cash grab.”

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 air every Wednesday through Apr. 19, 2023.