Penn Badgley Confirms Kate Is Joe’s Love Interest in ‘You’ Season 4

Penn Badgley returns to the role of Joe Goldberg for You Season 4. Each season, Joe obsesses over a new woman, stalking her and inserting himself into her life. Joe’s season 3 obsession, Marienne Bellamy, fled the country and disappeared from Joe’s line of sight. Though Joe was determined to find her, Penn Badgley recently confirmed that his character has another love interest in season 4.

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate and Penn Badgley as Joe in episode 405 of ‘You’ | Netflix

Joe Goldberg has a new obsession in each season of ‘You’

In each season of You, Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg obsesses over a new woman. In season 1, he stalked Guinevere Beck, an MFA student, and aspiring writer. Joe killed Beck after she learned the truth about her boyfriend’s stalking and murderous ways.

In season 2, Joe fled to Los Angeles, where he glommed onto Love Quinn, a trained chef from a very wealthy and powerful family. Joe eventually learns that Love is a murderer as well, and his obsession with her ends.

Joe moves on to stalking his neighbor Natalie in You Season 3, but Love kills her at the end of the first episode. Later, Joe catches feelings for his coworker at the library, Marienne. When Love warns Marienne that Joe is dangerous, she takes her daughter and flees the country.

Penn Badgley confirmed Kate is Joe’s love interest in ‘You’ Season 4

Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg for You Season 4. The last fans saw Joe, he was searching for Marienne in Paris, France. However, the majority of the new season will take place in London. Joe is now working as a professor under the name Jonathan Moore.

Since Marienne is still alive, it seemed like season 4 would focus on Joe’s quest to find the one that got away. However, promo images hinted that Joe might have a new love interest with a woman named Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

Penn Badgley recently confirmed this while discussing You Season 4 during an episode of his podcast, Podcrushed. Badgley sat down with his co-hosts, Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, to discuss the new season.

He knows when you are sleeping, he knows when you're awake. ? pic.twitter.com/cprRFMiQQx — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 25, 2022

Kavelin asked Badgley to name his favorite scenes to film with his female love interests — including Beck, Love, Marienne… and Kate. “Kate is his new, season 4,” Kavelin added. After discussing some of Joe’s previous love interests, Badgley added that he couldn’t discuss his favorite scene with Kate.

“So the interesting thing about Kate in season 4 — there has to be something new, about every character every season for Joe’s ‘person’ that he’s hopefully not going to kill,” Badgley continued. “She brings something new to the table, both as an actress but then also the character.”

Kate is suspicious of Joe in ‘You’ Season 4

Kate’s story with Joe in You Season 4 certainly won’t be like previous seasons. Based on her character descriptions, it seems like Kate is much more suspicious of Joe than his previous obsessions. According to her description on Tudum, “Kate not only dislikes him, she also strongly suspects something about him is not what it seems.”

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.