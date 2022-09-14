How Penn Badgley Embarrassed Himself in Front of Chad Michael Murray and the ‘John Tucker Must Die’ Cast

Even celebrities have cringeworthy moments! Penn Badgley seems like a pretty cool guy, but the You actor recently shared one of his most embarrassing moments that took place in front of the cast of John Tucker Must Die.

Penn Badgley starred in ‘John Tucker Must Die’

Badgley scored his role as Scott Tucker in 2006’s John Tucker Must Die just a year before he became a household name in Gossip Girl. The cast included some of the biggest names in young Hollywood in the early 2000s.

Jesse Metcalfe played the titular role, with Badgley playing his younger brother. Brittany Snow, Ashanti, Sophia Bush, and Arielle Kebbel appeared as the girls who had their hearts broken by John Tucker and were plotting revenge.

John Tucker Must Die was a hit, making $68 million worldwide. While critics were unimpressed with both the movie’s plot line and the stars’ performances, it’s gone on to be a cult classic.

How Penn Badgley embarrassed himself at dinner with the cast and Chad Michael Murray

Badgley recently recounted a moment during filming that he considers one of his most embarrassing in an episode of Podcrushed, his podcast where he and his co-hosts explore middle school stories and feelings. He explained that he went out to dinner with some of his co-stars, including Bush, Metcalfe, and Kebbel. Sophia Bush was also there, along with then-boyfriend and One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray.

“It was, like, a lot of, you know, these young heartthrob-y people. We went out to some Asian fusion place in Vancouver…and I’m, like 17. I think.” Badgley explained that he was young and had not traveled a lot, so he wasn’t familiar with one food.

“The whole time, everybody was eating edamame and it seemed…almost like a cigarette,” Badgley laughed along with his co-hosts. “I was weirdly intimidated by this act of eating edamame ’cause I didn’t know how to eat it. And I couldn’t tell what they were doing.”

Badgley said that, halfway through the meal, he decided to try the edamame. He put his hand in the bowl and pulled out a piece, putting it in his mouth. “And I realize,” he laughed. “This has already been eaten.”

“I realized that the whole thing was empty, that they’d already finished it all, and I had just — in front of everybody — just taken an old edamame, that in all likelihood was in Chad Michael Murray’s mouth, and then just kind of sucked on it for a little bit, and then realized, and then just put it back and just didn’t say anything.”

Penn Badgley’s ‘Podcrushed’ podcast

This story is perfect for Badgley’s podcast, where he and co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari about adolescent heartbreak, anxiety, and self-discovery.

The trio has spoken with impressive guest stars like Drew Barrymore, Amy Schumer, and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Badgley’s Gossip Girl co-stars Leighton Meester and Chase Crawford.

