Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti Have the Same Favorite Scene From ‘You’ Season 3

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti star as husband and wife Joe and Love Quinn-Goldberg in You Season 3. The pair have had quite a few emotional scenes together throughout the series, especially thanks to their characters’ murderous habits. Recently the actors reunited to discuss their favorite scene from the Netflix series.

Victoria Pedretti as Love and Penn Badgley as Joe in ‘You’ Season 3 | John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Love is Joe’s obsession in ‘You’ Season 2

Victoria Pedretti joined the cast of You as Love Quinn in season 2. Love is the object of Joe’s obsession throughout season 2, but she isn’t the “perfectly imperfect” dream girl he always imagined. Love has quite a bit of blood on her hands. She killed Delilah and Candace, in her mind, to protect Joe and their unborn baby.

“When you’re a mother, you do whatever it takes for your children,” Pedretti said while discussing her character with Glamour. “Her child could presumably have a nice life without their psychopath father. [But] she was motivated by love and these expectations she has for the family she wants.”

When Joe learns the truth, he plans to kill Love, but then he finds out that Love is pregnant with their baby. With this revelation, Joe decides to move to the suburbs, marry Love, and raise their child with her. Unfortunately, Love continues to kill in season 3, ultimately deciding to take out her husband. Joe manages to get the upper and murder Love before she can kill him.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti have the same favorite ‘You’ scene together

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti reunited on an episode of Badgley’s podcast, Podcrushed. The pair discussed their favorite scenes together throughout seasons 1 and 2 of You. Badgley chose the scenes where his character and Love are in therapy together in You Season 3 Episode 2.

“Yeah maybe those. That was really fun,” Pedretti agreed. “I always love scenes in psychologist’s offices, like across the board on everything. I think it’s a great space to explore characters with their guard down a little bit.”

The scene in the psychiatrist’s office adds an extra dose of comedy because the viewer knows something that Love and Joe’s marriage counselor does not. The couple is tailoring the stories about their arguments, leaving out the gruesome details.

“Fifty percent of my married clients want to kill each other. It’s normal,” the psychiatrist says. “And here’s the better news. Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse. You’re many things, but you are not murderers.”

Victoria Pedretti thinks Love is really dead

Victoria Pedretti became a fan favorite for her portrayal of Love in You. Unfortunately, it looks like fans have seen the last of her after her death at the end of season 3, despite some believing that she miraculously survived.

“I wish that that wasn’t the truth, you know?” Pedretti told Elle Magazine. “But I think she’s dead. I don’t know. But I’m pretty, pretty positive. It’s sad. I definitely loved her a lot.”

You Season 4 Part I premieres Feb 9, 2023, and Part II March 9, 2023, only on Netflix.