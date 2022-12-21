Pentatonix Won a Grammy Award for 1 Specific Christmas Song

Pentatonix recently received a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for Evergreen. Here’s what we know about Pentatonix’s Christmas music — and their Grammy Award-winning arrangement of “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Pentatonix earned a Grammy nomination for their 2021 holiday album ‘Evergreen’

Pentatonix performs at Christmas in Rockefeller Center | Ralph Bavaro/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This a capella group, currently featuring members Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, is known for its holiday hits, including “That’s Christmas to Me,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “Mary, Did You Know?”

The Grinch featured Pentatonix’s version of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” “O Come, All Ye Faithful” earned over 45 million Spotify plays. In 2021, the band released Evergreen — complete with Alessia Cara on their cover of “Frosty the Snowman.” In conjunction with Evergreen, Pentatonix embarked on a tour.

“It’s going to be an Evergreen Christmas with us, Pentatonix, on tour this November and December,” Mitch Grassi said during an Instagram announcement. “We can’t wait to see all your faces again. Tickets are on sale now. Come celebrate with us.”

This album earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. This is for the upcoming award ceremony, scheduled for 2023.

Pentatonix’s ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ earned a Grammy Award

Pentatonix earned recognition for their Christmas covers, originals, and arrangements. At the 58th Grammy Awards, Pentatonix won the Best Arrangement, Instrumental, or A Cappella Grammy Award for their cover of “Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy” from The Nutcracker.

This version of “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” is available on That’s Christmas to Me, released in 2015. As of December 2022, the song earned over 50 million Spotify plays. The group even took their excitement to Facebook, sharing their appreciation with fans.

“WE JUST WON OUR 2ND GRAMMY,” they wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! We are so incredibly thankful and love you guys SO MUCH! We CANNOT WAIT to see you all on tour!”

The group highlighted these hits with YouTube music videos. Pentatonix even performed Christmas songs at the Rockefeller Center tree-lighting ceremony in New York City.

Pentatonix earned a Grammy Award win for their ‘Daft Punk’ medley

The a capella group snagged recognition for other releases. Pentatonix earned their first Grammy Award in the Arrangement, Instrumental, or A Cappella category for their “Daft Punk Medley.”

“This is the most exciting thing that’s ever happened to us,” Scott Hoying said in his acceptance speech. “We recorded this in a bedroom closet, filmed it in the kitchen, and now we’re winning a Grammy. It just goes to show that anything is possible.”

A few years later, Pentatonix won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award for their “Jolene” arrangement, initially popularized by Dolly Parton. Music by Pentatonix is available on most major streaming platforms.