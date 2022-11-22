People Are ‘Fed Up’ With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Expert Says ‘We’ve All Had Enough’

A royal biographer is taking aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for receiving the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. Author Angela Levin thinks that people have had enough of the Sussexes.

Royal biographer slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Ripple of Hope award honor

Prince Harry and Meghan are being awarded the Ripple of Hope Award for the way they stood up to “structural racism” in the royal family. They will attend the New York City event on December 6.

During a Nov. 21 discussion on TalkTV, Levin explained, “They say that they’ve actually dared to attack the racism within the monarchy, which is one of the reasons why they’re giving this [award]. However, who do you know in the royal family who’s actually worn a swastika?”

Presenter Mike Graham quipped, “That was Harry, I seem to remember.” He also noted that Harry called “a nasty name to somebody at Sandringham when he was training to be an officer.”

Levin continued, “So this is a case of pot calling the kettle black.” She noted that no one took a moment to “look at the facts and see if they are actually accurate” before naming the Sussexes as award recipients.

She explained, “And this is what Kennedy’s daughter, who’s giving them this award has done. It’s all from Oprah Winfrey’s interview … there was absolutely packed with lies and they’ve never come out and said who the person was who wonders of the color of Archie’s skin.”

Levin added, “But he could have said, what’s the color of his hair going to be? That’s not a racist comment.”

Author believes ‘we’ve all had enough’ of Harry and Meghan

The host and Levin discussed how the Sussexes’ Oprah interview had “more untruths than there were truths.”

Levin added, “It’s outrageous that they’re going to be awarded the same day that the president of Ukraine is going to be awarded. How can they do that? It’s outrageous.”

The biographer went on to claim the Sussexes aren’t humane because of the tension with their families. “You can’t just be very nice to odd people that you choose,” Levin said. “You have to be a humane person who treats the world and everybody in it — including your family — with respect.”

Graham noted, “If you wish to go and sit with them at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York on December 6, you can sit next to them and it will only cost you $1 million.”

Levin responded, “I hope that they’re getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop. I think we’ve all had enough. Really, it’s true.”

Graham agreed, saying, “People are fed up to the back teeth and I’m told in America, people are getting fed up with them as well.”

Levin said people are losing interest in the Sussexes “because they see the pile of lies coming higher and higher and higher and the arrogance about [Harry and Meghan].”

Author wonders why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still ‘hanging on’ to their royal titles

Graham further pointed out how Harry and Meghan have openly aired royal family dirty laundry yet they “didn’t seem to be uncomfortable at all being in the company of all these people that they so hate” while in the UK for the queen’s funeral.

Levin responded, “You hate this monarchy, you don’t want to come, you don’t want to have anything to do with it — yet you’re hanging on to the titles and you’re arguing non-stop for titles for your children.”

The biographer added, “Why? Why not ditch it all?”