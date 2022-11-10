People Are Loving Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon’s New Holiday Duet, ‘Almost Too Early for Christmas’

Jimmy Fallon and country star Dolly Parton have a new single. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host revealed a new song with Parton called “Almost Too Early for Christmas” along with an animated lyric video. With the song, Fallon and Parton get excited for the holiday season while accepting that it’s technically still autumn.

Dolly Parton and Jimmy Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon released a song with Dolly Parton

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon introduced the song to the show’s audience and explained the song’s backstory.

“The great Dolly Parton helped me out. and made the song actually listenable,” Fallon said. “It’s too early for Christmas, this song, but it could be used to get in the spirit.”

The lyric video for “Almost Too Early for Christmas” shows an animated Fallon and Parton packing up Halloween decorations.

As the two sing about getting into the holiday spirit, their animated characters sing Christmas carols while being mistaken for trick-or-treaters, make snow angels in piles of leaves, and make a snowman out of fallen leaves.

The single is used to get into the holiday spirit

“Almost Too Early for Christmas” has a basic but understandable premise. Some people like celebrating the holidays as soon as Halloween is over, while others prefer to start Christmas celebrations after Thanksgiving.

“It’s almost too early for Christmas/ Too soon to be singing this song/ There’s still Halloween decorations/ And haters will say that it’s wrong/ Let’s turn on the lights for Mariah/ Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose/ It’s almost too early for Christmas/ But why don’t we see how it goes,” the two sing in the song’s chorus.

By the end of the song, Fallon and Parton have decided it is OK to start celebrating Christmas early.

“Even in the autumn weather/ We’ll be wearing ugly sweaters/ Can’t stop us now/ It’s all around/ It’s never too early for Christmas,” Parton and Fallon sing.

How fans reacted to Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton’s new song

Based on comments on the song’s lyric video, fans of Parton and Fallon are in almost unanimous agreement with the message of “Almost Too Early for Christmas.” Even fans who disagree seem to enjoy the duet.

One fan commented on YouTube, “Love this & what an adorable video & I’m not even a big fan of Christmas songs but this will definitely be on my playlist!!”

Another fan commented on YouTube, “This is SO fantastic!! And not a minute too early!!”

“Awwww…I love this,” a YouTube user commented. “Dolly and Jimmy got it right! I’m ready for Christmas bring on the decorations and the Christmas music!”

“Oh what a happy snappy little song!!! It’s never too early for Christmas,” wrote a fan on YouTube.

