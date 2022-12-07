People’s Choice Awards 2022: The Biggest Moments of the Night

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards honored some of the biggest names in entertainment across film, TV, music, and pop culture. The annual award show was filled with plenty of memorable moments this year, from a fiery performance and by Music Icon honoree Shania Twain to an inspiring speech by People’s Champion Lizzo.

Shania Twain | Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Shania Twain performs a medley of her hits and receives the Music Icon award

Prior to the People’s Choice Awards, this year, Shania Twain was announced as the Music Icon award recipient for the 2022 PCAs. In November 2022, Twain celebrated the 25th anniversary of Come On Over, her 1997 breakout album that remains the highest-selling studio album by a solo female artist of all time. Twain is back in the spotlight preparing for the release of her album Queen of Me in February 2023, and showed that she still has it after decades in the industry with a medley of her greatest hits.

Twain ran through her hit songs, from “Any Man of Mine” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” to her calling card “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” as well as her new single “Waking Up Dreaming” from her upcoming album.

“Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and highlighting my work for having a significant impact,” Twain said in her acceptance speech.

“From a very young age I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism,” she continued. “This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you are able to record and share them with the world. The biggest honor is that people have found strength and inspiration in my work. Thank you and I love you for that.”

Lizzo’s mom presents her with the People’s Champion award and Lizzo gives an unforgettable speech

Lizzo was honored with the People’s Champion award at the PCAs, introduced by none other than her own mom. “When I think of Lizzo the word ‘champion’ comes to mind,” her mom said. “She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and she’s always in your corner. I should know because I’m her mother. Melissa has always been herself, 100% that chick and she has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives.”

When Lizzo took the stage to accept the award, she admitted that she was conflicted about accepting it, as being a champion of the people doesn’t require having an award to show for it. To prove that she meant it, she brought 17 hardworking activists on stage with her and urged the crowd to “give them their flowers.” The group included Mari Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Felicia “Fe” Montes, Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles Thomas, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk, Reshma Saujani, and Tamika Palmer.

Ryan Reynolds receives the People’s Icon award

Another Icon award went to Ryan Reynolds, who was honored with the People’s Icon award. Reynolds thanked his family, including his daughters and his wife Blake Lively, in his acceptance speech. “I feel like I’m at my funeral, except I get to leave,” the actor remarked. “I guess I finally tested positive for icon. Been avoiding it for years but here we are.”

Selena Gomez wins for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Only Murders in the Building fans felt that Selena Gomez was snubbed at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in the show alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez got her due when she won the award for Comedy TV star of the year.

