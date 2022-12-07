People’s Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners
The 2022 People’s Choice Awards took place on December 6 in Los Angeles, and celebrities across film, TV, music, and pop culture were honored at the annual award show for their contributions over the past year. Country music superstar Shania Twain received the Music Icon award, while Lizzo was crowned the People’s Champion and Ryan Reynolds won the People’s Icon award. The show awarded 40 trophies in total, with winners from every corner of the entertainment industry.
Film
The Movie of 2022
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Elvis
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- The Batman
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The Comedy Movie of 2022
- Fire Island
- Hustle
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Marry Me
- Senior Year
- The Adam Project
- The Lost City
- Ticket to Paradise
WINNER: The Adam Project
The Action Movie of 2022
- Black Adam
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Jurassic World Dominion
- The Batman
- The Woman King
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The Drama Movie of 2022
- Death on the Nile
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Elvis
- Halloween Ends
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Nope
- Scream
- Where the Crawdads Sing
WINNER: Don’t Worry Darling
The Male Movie Star of 2022
- Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam
- Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
The Female Movie Star of 2022
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Joey King, Bullet Train
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The Drama Movie Star of 2022
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Mila Kunis, Death on the Nile
WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
The Comedy Movie Star of 2022
- Adam Sandler, Hustle
- Channing Tatum, The Lost City
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
WINNER: Adam Sandler, Hustle
The Action Movie Star of 2022
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Domination
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Joey King, Bullet Train
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Zöe Kravitz, The Batman
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
TV
The Show of 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Better Call Saul
- Grey’s Anatomy
- House of the Dragon
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Saturday Night Live
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
WINNER: Stranger Things
The Drama Show of 2022
- Better Call Saul
- Cobra Kai
- Euphoria
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Ozark
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy
The Comedy Show of 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Black-ish
- Only Murders in the Building
- Never Have I Ever
- Saturday Night Live
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
- Young Rock
- Young Sheldon
WINNER: Never Have I Ever
The Reality Show of 2022
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Selling Sunset
WINNER: The Kardashians
The Competition Show of 2022
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing With the Stars
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- The Voice
WINNER: The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2022
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Young Rock
- Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Noah Schapp, Stranger Things
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
WINNER: Noah Schapp, Stranger Things
The Female TV Star of 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
The Drama TV Star of 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Zendaya, Euphoria
WINNER: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Comedy TV Star of 2022
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Young Rock
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
The Daytime Talk Show of 2022
- Good Morning America
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Today with Hoda and Jenna
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Competition Contestant of 2022
- Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
- Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
- Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
- Noah Thompson, American Idol
- Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars
- Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
- Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
WINNER: Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars
The Reality TV Star of 2022
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
The Bingeworthy Show of 2022
- Bridgerton
- Bel-Air
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Inventing Anna
- Severance
- The Bear
- The Boys
- The Thing About Pam
WINNER: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022
- House of the Dragon
- La Brea
- Moon Knight
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Stranger Things
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- The Umbrella Academy
WINNER: Stranger Things
Music
The Male Artist of 2022
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Luke Combs
- The Weeknd
WINNER: Harry Styles
The Female Artist of 2022
- Beyoncé
- Camila Cabello
- Doja Cat
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Group of 2022
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Coldplay
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Panic! at the Disco
WINNER: BTS
The Song of 2022
- “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
- “As It Was” – Harry Styles
- “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
- “First Class” – Jack Harlow
- “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga
- “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
- “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems
WINNER: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
The Album of 2022
- Dawn FM – The Weeknd
- Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
- Harry’s House – Harry Styles
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance – Beyoncé
- Special – Lizzo
- Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny
WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift
The Country Artist of 2022
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
- Thomas Rhett
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
The Latin Artist of 2022
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
WINNER: Becky G
The New Artist of 2022
- Chlöe
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Lauren Spencer Smith
- Muni Long
- Saucy Santana
- Steve Lacy
WINNER: Latto
The Music Video of 2022
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “As It Was” – Harry Styles
- “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
- “Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay & Selena Gomez
- “Oh My God” – Adele
- “Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK
- “Provenza” – Karol G
- “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BTS
WINNER: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
The Collaboration Song of 2022
- “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
- “Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
- “Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
- “Freaky Deaky” – Tyga & Doja Cat
- “Hold Me Closer” – Elton John & Britney Spears
- “Jimmy Cooks” – Drake & 21 Savage
- “Party” – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- “Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
WINNER: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
The Concert Tour of 2022
- Bad Bunny, The World’s Hottest Tour
- BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
- Dua Lipa, The Future Nostalgia Tour
- Ed Sheeran, The +–=÷x Tour
- Harry Styles, Love On Tour
- Lady Gaga, The Chromatica Ball
- Luke Combs, The Middle of Somewhere Tour
WINNER: BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage
Pop Culture
The Social Celebrity of 2022
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Reese Witherspoon
- Selena Gomez
- Snoop Dogg
WINNER: Selena Gomez
The Social Star of 2022
- Addison Rae
- Bella Poarch
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Khaby Lame
- Mikayla Jane Nogueira
- MrBeast
- Noah Beck
WINNER: MrBeast
The Comedy Act of 2022
- Amy Schumer, The Whore Tour
- Chris Rock, The Ego Death World Tour
- David Spade, David Spade: Nothing Personal
- Jo Koy, Jo Koy: Live From the LA Forum
- Kevin Hart, The Reality Check Tour
- Steve Martin & Martin Short, The “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” Tour
- Wanda Sykes, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
- Whitney Cummings, Whitney Cummings: Jokes
WINNER: Kevin Hart, The Reality Check Tour
The Game Changer of 2022
- Chloe Kim
- Lebron James
- Megan Rapinoe
- Nathan Chen
- Rafael Nadal
- Russell Wilson
- Serena Williams
- Steph Curry
WINNER: Serena Williams
The Pop Podcast of 2022
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Archetypes with Meghan
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper
- Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
- Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch
- SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett
- Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer
WINNER: Archetypes with Meghan