People’s Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of Winners

Published on
December 7, 2022

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards took place on December 6 in Los Angeles, and celebrities across film, TV, music, and pop culture were honored at the annual award show for their contributions over the past year. Country music superstar Shania Twain received the Music Icon award, while Lizzo was crowned the People’s Champion and Ryan Reynolds won the People’s Icon award. The show awarded 40 trophies in total, with winners from every corner of the entertainment industry.

Heidi Klum and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez announcing one of the winners at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
(L-R) Heidi Klum and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez | Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Film

The Movie of 2022

  • Bullet Train
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Elvis
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Nope
  • The Batman
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Comedy Movie of 2022

  • Fire Island
  • Hustle
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Marry Me
  • Senior Year
  • The Adam Project
  • The Lost City
  • Ticket to Paradise

WINNER: The Adam Project

The Action Movie of 2022

  • Black Adam
  • Bullet Train
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • The Batman
  • The Woman King
  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The Drama Movie of 2022

  • Death on the Nile
  • Don’t Worry Darling
  • Elvis
  • Halloween Ends
  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Nope
  • Scream
  • Where the Crawdads Sing

WINNER: Don’t Worry Darling

The Male Movie Star of 2022

  • Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
  • Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam
  • Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
  • Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder

The Female Movie Star of 2022

  • Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
  • Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
  • Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
  • Joey King, Bullet Train
  • Keke Palmer, Nope
  • Queen Latifah, Hustle
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Drama Movie Star of 2022

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
  • Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
  • Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
  • Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
  • Keke Palmer, Nope
  • Mila Kunis, Death on the Nile

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis

The Comedy Movie Star of 2022

  • Adam Sandler, Hustle
  • Channing Tatum, The Lost City
  • Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
  • Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
  • Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise
  • Queen Latifah, Hustle
  • Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
  • Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

WINNER: Adam Sandler, Hustle

The Action Movie Star of 2022

  • Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Domination
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Black Adam
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Joey King, Bullet Train
  • Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Zöe Kravitz, The Batman

WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

TV

The Show of 2022

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Better Call Saul
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • House of the Dragon
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us

WINNER: Stranger Things

The Drama Show of 2022

  • Better Call Saul
  • Cobra Kai
  • Euphoria
  • Grey’s Anatomy
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Ozark
  • The Walking Dead
  • This Is Us

WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy

The Comedy Show of 2022

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Black-ish
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Saturday Night Live
  • The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
  • Young Rock
  • Young Sheldon

WINNER: Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2022

  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
  • The Kardashians
  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Selling Sunset

WINNER: The Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2022

  • America’s Got Talent
  • American Idol
  • Dancing With the Stars
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Bachelorette
  • The Masked Singer
  • The Voice

WINNER: The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2022

  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Young Rock
  • Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Noah Schapp, Stranger Things
  • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
  • Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

WINNER: Noah Schapp, Stranger Things

The Female TV Star of 2022

  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
  • Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

The Drama TV Star of 2022

  • Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

WINNER: Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Comedy TV Star of 2022

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Young Rock
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
  • Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

The Daytime Talk Show of 2022

  • Good Morning America
  • Live with Kelly and Ryan
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The View
  • Today with Hoda and Jenna

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Late Late Show with James Corden
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2022

  • Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
  • Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
  • Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
  • Noah Thompson, American Idol
  • Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars
  • Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
  • Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

WINNER: Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars

The Reality TV Star of 2022

  • Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
  • Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
  • Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
  • Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
  • Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

The Bingeworthy Show of 2022

  • Bridgerton
  • Bel-Air
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Inventing Anna
  • Severance
  • The Bear
  • The Boys
  • The Thing About Pam

WINNER: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

  • House of the Dragon
  • La Brea
  • Moon Knight
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  • Stranger Things
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
  • The Umbrella Academy

WINNER: Stranger Things

Music

The Male Artist of 2022

  • Bad Bunny
  • Charlie Puth
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • Jack Harlow
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Luke Combs
  • The Weeknd

WINNER: Harry Styles

The Female Artist of 2022

  • Beyoncé
  • Camila Cabello
  • Doja Cat
  • Lady Gaga
  • Lizzo
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Taylor Swift

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Group of 2022

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic
  • Panic! at the Disco

WINNER: BTS

The Song of 2022

  • “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
  • “As It Was” – Harry Styles
  • “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
  • “First Class” – Jack Harlow
  • “Hold My Hand” – Lady Gaga
  • “Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
  • “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj
  • “WAIT FOR U” – Future, Drake, & Tems

WINNER: “About Damn Time” – Lizzo

The Album of 2022

  • Dawn FM – The Weeknd
  • Growin’ Up  Luke Combs
  • Harry’s House – Harry Styles
  • Midnights – Taylor Swift
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
  • Renaissance – Beyoncé
  • Special – Lizzo
  • Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

WINNER: Midnights – Taylor Swift

The Country Artist of 2022

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Kane Brown
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Luke Combs
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Thomas Rhett

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

The Latin Artist of 2022

  • Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • Karol G
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Rosalía
  • Sebastián Yatra
  • Shakira

WINNER: Becky G

The New Artist of 2022

  • Chlöe
  • Dove Cameron
  • GAYLE
  • Latto
  • Lauren Spencer Smith
  • Muni Long
  • Saucy Santana
  • Steve Lacy

WINNER: Latto

The Music Video of 2022

  • “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
  • “As It Was” – Harry Styles
  • “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
  • “Let Somebody Go” – Coldplay & Selena Gomez
  • “Oh My God” – Adele
  • “Pink Venom” – BLACKPINK
  • “Provenza” – Karol G
  • “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BTS

WINNER: “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

The Collaboration Song of 2022

  • “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
  • “Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
  • “Do We Have a Problem?” – Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
  • “Freaky Deaky” – Tyga & Doja Cat
  • “Hold Me Closer” – Elton John & Britney Spears
  • “Jimmy Cooks” – Drake & 21 Savage
  • “Party” – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
  • “Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

WINNER: “Left and Right” – Charlie Puth & Jung Kook

The Concert Tour of 2022

  • Bad Bunny, The World’s Hottest Tour
  • BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage
  • Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
  • Dua Lipa, The Future Nostalgia Tour
  • Ed Sheeran, The +–=÷x Tour
  • Harry Styles, Love On Tour
  • Lady Gaga, The Chromatica Ball
  • Luke Combs, The Middle of Somewhere Tour

WINNER: BTS, Permission to Dance on Stage

Pop Culture

The Social Celebrity of 2022

  • Bad Bunny
  • Charlie Puth
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Reese Witherspoon
  • Selena Gomez
  • Snoop Dogg

WINNER: Selena Gomez

The Social Star of 2022

  • Addison Rae
  • Bella Poarch
  • Brent Rivera
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Khaby Lame
  • Mikayla Jane Nogueira
  • MrBeast
  • Noah Beck

WINNER: MrBeast

The Comedy Act of 2022

  • Amy Schumer, The Whore Tour
  • Chris Rock, The Ego Death World Tour
  • David Spade, David Spade: Nothing Personal
  • Jo Koy, Jo Koy: Live From the LA Forum
  • Kevin Hart, The Reality Check Tour
  • Steve Martin & Martin Short, The “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” Tour
  • Wanda Sykes, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
  • Whitney Cummings, Whitney Cummings: Jokes

WINNER: Kevin Hart, The Reality Check Tour

The Game Changer of 2022

  • Chloe Kim
  • Lebron James
  • Megan Rapinoe
  • Nathan Chen
  • Rafael Nadal
  • Russell Wilson
  • Serena Williams
  • Steph Curry

WINNER: Serena Williams

The Pop Podcast of 2022

  • Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  • Archetypes with Meghan
  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper
  • Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
  • Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch
  • SmartLess with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett
  • Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

WINNER: Archetypes with Meghan