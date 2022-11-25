People’s Choice Awards 2022: Shania Twain to Receive Music Icon Award and Perform Greatest Hits Medley

In the 1990s, Shania Twain went from little-known country singer to global music phenomenon, thanks to hit songs like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still the One.” Twain’s contributions to the world of music will be honored at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, as the “Up!” singer will be honored with the Music Icon award and perform a medley of her greatest hits.

The People’s Choice Awards take place on December 6

One of the few fan-voted award shows to take place throughout the year, the People’s Choice Awards awards winners across four major areas of entertainment: music, TV, film, and pop culture.

The ceremony this year will take place on December 6 at the Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, who hosted the show in 2021, will return to host the show this year.

Shania Twain will receive the Music Icon award and perform her greatest hits at the PCAs

For three decades, Shania Twain has been beloved by millions as the Queen of Country Pop, as she became a trailblazer in the 1990s by bringing country music into a new generation. It’s no surprise, then, that the People’s Choice Awards will be honoring her with the Music Icon award in 2022.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon,” Twain said of the honor in a statement. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

Shania Twain has a new album and tour set for 2023

In October 2022, Twain announced that she would be embarking on a massive tour in 2023 in support of her new album Queen of Me, set for release on February 3, 2023.

Twain spoke about the music she’d written in lockdown in a September 2022 interview with Greatest Hits Radio. “I was very productive,” she admitted. “I was creatively productive. I reflected a lot. To be honest, I can be a very solitary person. I don’t mind the solitude. I don’t mind isolation.” While isolation is great, she noted that she prefers self-imposed isolation. “But I do isolate myself by choice a lot. Just me and my guitar and sit and spend time writing music. It’s my me time.”

She announced her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, in an Instagram post. It will be her first LP in six years since 2017’s Now, which was her first album in 15 years since her Up!, her third consecutive diamond-certified album.

“These days, I’m feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically,” the singer wrote. “Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!”

