‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Cast Is Absolutely Stacked

Years after their disappointing movie adaptations, Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books are finally getting revamped on Disney+. A new take is enough to get fans excited, but recent news is giving them even more cause to rejoice. Not only is Percy Jackson and the Olympians giving fans another chance to immerse themselves in Riordan’s world, but it’s doing so with an absolutely stacked cast. Here’s who’s signed on for the upcoming series so far.

Who’s in the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ cast?

That’s right, the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is gradually being announced, and a number of impressive names have signed on for the series. The Disney+ show boasts a mix of newer actors — many of whom will play the kids at Camp Half-Blood — and seasoned stars.

Per Wikipedia, here’s who’s confirmed for the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians so far:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

Glynn Turman as Chiron/Mr. Brunner

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

Megan Mullally as Alecto/Ms. Dodds

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

Adam Copeland as Ares

Jay Duplass as Hades

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

There’s more casting to come, but many of the big roles have been decided upon heading into 2023. And while Percy Jackson will give newer stars like Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries a chance to spread their wings, it’ll also contain plenty of familiar faces.

Well-known stars will play the Gods of Olympus in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

Lin-Manuel Miranda | Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

As you can see from the list above, the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is stacked — and that’s mostly due to the Gods of Olympus. Stars like Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson, Jason Mantzoukas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will tackle some of the show’s Greek deities. And they’ll serve as a reminder that Disney is seeking top talent for its new show.

Viewers will recognize Miranda from projects like Hamilton and His Dark Materials. Meanwhile, they’ll know Duplass from Netflix’s The Chair and Omundson from series like Psych, Supernatural, and This Is Us. Mantzoukas has appeared in hits like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place.

Needless to say, the cast members of Percy Jackson aren’t strangers to high-quality TV. And that’s positive news for fans of Rick Riordan’s source material.

The Disney+ show needs to do better than the ‘Percy Jackson’ movies

Percy Jackson and the Olympians having a stacked cast is a good sign of what’s to come. The Disney+ series needs to engage fans more than the movies if it wants to succeed. That means bringing in the best talent and using its budget wisely. Fortunately, it looks like those things are covered.

Keeping Rick Riordan heavily involved will also ensure that the story stays true to the source material, something the movies didn’t really accomplish. All in all, Percy Jackson‘s second go-round is shaping up to be more promising than the first. Hopefully, that means it won’t disappoint.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to debut sometime in 2024.

