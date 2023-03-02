‘Perfect Match’: Are Joey and Kariselle Still Together? [Exclusive]

The newest Netflix reality TV show, Perfect Match, hit the streamer on Valentine’s Day 2023. It features stars from other Netflix reality series like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and more, and they’re tasked with competing in challenges to find their ideal partner. Several of the contestants had previous relationships with their co-stars, including Joey Sasso from The Circle and Kariselle Snowfrom Sexy Beasts. They were the longest-standing couple in Perfect Match, but are Joey and Kariselle still together?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Perfect Match.]

Are ‘Perfect Match’ stars Joey and Kariselle still together? | Netflix

The ‘Perfect Match’ finale featured Joey proposing to Kariselle

Throughout the entirety of Perfect Match, Kariselle only went on a date with one other person (Chase DeMoor from Too Hot to Handle), while Joey never dated anyone but Kariselle. However, despite the date going well, Kariselle still chose to match up with Joey that night.

The couple stuck together through thick and thin and tested their relationship with the compatibility challenges. During the Perfect Match finale, Joey and Kariselle got to spend some time together on a one-on-one date. At the end of the date, Joey got down on one knee and proposed to Kariselle. She excitedly said yes, and the newly-engaged couple called Joey’s mom to tell her the big news.

Are Joey and Kariselle still together after ‘Perfect Match?’

Even though the Perfect Match cast crowned Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati as the show’s winners, many were shocked the honor didn’t go to Joey and Kariselle. The winners received a weeklong vacation to anywhere they chose, and Kariselle said she was ok with not winning because she now had a wedding to plan.

Unfortunately, that never came to fruition, as Joey and Kariselle are not still together. Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke to Joey after filming Perfect Match.

When asked if he and Kariselle were in the midst of planning a wedding, he said, “No, we are not. After the show wrapped, things just weren’t the way that they probably should be, and I like to keep all of those details private, especially knowing that we went on this show and put so much of ourselves out there. It’s nice to have something that remains true to ourselves and in privacy.”

Joey continued, “But I can tell you that I have nothing but love and respect for her. She has seen me in my worst of times and in my best of times. At the end of the day, I think we both just had to separate from each other and go our separate ways.”

Joey wants to remain friends with Kariselle

Despite the Perfect Match co-stars calling off their engagement, Joey hopes that he and Kariselle remain friends.

Joey told us that he and Kariselle reconnected after the show, “We’ve reconnected, and we talked. We’ll always have a friendship that we want to try to work on, and I think when you see this show, you see the genuine love that we have for each other.”

The New York native also added that leaving the villa from Perfect Match contributed to the relationship ending. “When you’re there in paradise, you’re not on your phone; you’re not being distracted. It really does give you a chance to give your best shot and try to work on your relationship. For her and I having the past that we’ve had together, I would never have gone through this show with anyone else. She is a complete sweetheart, and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

Catch all 12 episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.