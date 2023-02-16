‘Perfect Match’: Here’s Where to Find the Cast on Instagram

The new reality TV dating show Perfect Match invites memorable contestants from the original Netflix series to compete in hopes of finding love. Here’s where to find the cast on Instagram.

Francesca Farago – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1

I love u guys so much ?❤ pic.twitter.com/kqeO8UeoyJ — Francesca Farago (@FaragoOfficial) June 18, 2020

The notorious reality TV star rose to fame in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, where her frequent hookups with Harry Jowsey threatened the group’s prize fund. You can find her on Instagram here.

Dom Gabriel – ‘The Mole’

meet Joi, Osei, and Dom competing to win the newest season of THE MOLE ??? pic.twitter.com/QJ7JGvJL2e — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) October 17, 2022

Even though he wasn’t a contestant on the reality competition show for a long, Dom is remembered for his rivalry with the eventual winner, Will Richardson. You can find him on Instagram here.

Joey Sasso – ‘The Circle’ Season 1

The New York native won the first season of Netflix’s The Circle and has since returned to reality TV looking for love. You can find him on Instagram here.

Kariselle Snow – ‘Sexy Beasts’

In 2021, Kariselle dressed as a panda on Sexy Beasts, hoping to find love. However, it didn’t work, as she ended up looking for her person on Perfect Match. You can find her on Instagram here.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere – ‘Selling Tampa’

Ep 4: SEE! I’m glad Anne Sophie spoke up about Juwanna sitting up in 1-on-1 meetings. I love me some Anne Sophie lol #sellingtampa pic.twitter.com/XUt6XB3Adi — samantha (@OnYourCallender) December 16, 2021

The real estate titan was featured in Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling Tampa. Already armed with a successful career, Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere has joined the cast of Perfect Match, searching for love. You can find her on Instagram here.

Zay Wilson – ‘The Ultimatum’

Y'all, meet Rae! As far as she's concerned she's the total package and her bf Zay is taking too long to propose. She said what she said ?



?: @TheUltimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1 pic.twitter.com/M3IvoerhjO — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 6, 2022

The last time Zay Wilson went on reality TV, he got dumped when his girlfriend. However, he’s hoping to have a different outcome after Perfect Match. You can find him on Instagram here.

Ines Tazi – ‘The Circle: France’

It’s a-boat time for #PerfectMatch to drop on @netflix. The first 4 episodes are coming your way tomorrow……you ready?? pic.twitter.com/VDgtVy8Fpf — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) February 14, 2023

In 2020, the London native competed on The Circle: France, where she got blocked relatively early into the competition. You can find her on Instagram here.

Shayne Jansen – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 is coming on September 16th! Continue following the journeys of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and the rest of the Pod Squad to see what really happened after the weddings. pic.twitter.com/oAAnoh9zOu — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) August 22, 2022

Known as one of the villains from Love Is Blind Season 2, Shayne Jansen attempts to find love on Perfect Match after getting dumped at the altar. You can find him on Instagram here.

Savannah Palacio – ‘The Circle’ Season 2

…Well that escalated quickly!Terilisha and Savannah react to their truth or dare confrontation for the first time since it all went down . pic.twitter.com/fwMAuDhk0x — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) April 19, 2021

Savannah Palacio found herself quickly blocked in The Circle Season 2 but hoped to last longer in Perfect Match. You can find her on Instagram here.

Nick Uhlenhuth – ‘The Circle’ Season 3

Hitting us with that #BigNickEnergy, our boy Nick is UNDENIABLY a flirt pic.twitter.com/G80CMFgfia — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) September 26, 2021

After pretending to be a drummer and ghost hunter Vince in The Circle, Nick Uhlenhuth made it to the finals but placed fifth. You can find him on Instagram here.

Chase DeMoor – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 2

Even though it appeared Chase DeMoor wasn’t looking for love during Too Hot to Handle, he will join the cast of Perfect Match. You can find him on Instagram here.

Georgia Hassarati – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3

"I've no clue what these kids are talking about anymore" – #PerfectMatch host @NickLachey isn't quite sure what Gen Z phrases like "Cap" and "Cheugy" mean ?? pic.twitter.com/A2sB5Wmmsu — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 14, 2023

Australian native Georgia Hassarati broke multiple hearts during Too Hot to Handle Season 3 but wants to find love on Perfect Match. You can find her on Instagram here.

Izzy Fairthorne – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 3

The England single appeared on Too Hot to Handle Season 3, where she hit it off with Jackson Mawhinney and finished as a finalist. However, the two have since parted ways, and she’s joined Perfect Match looking for love. You can find her on Instagram here.

Damian Powers – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1

The suspense was real ? pic.twitter.com/b6Sj742GKj — Damian Powers (@damian__powers) February 20, 2020

In 2018, Damian Powers accepted Giannina Gibelli’s proposal during Love Is Blind’s Season 1 but rejected her at the altar. After attempting a relationship following their wedding day, they have permanently called it quits. You can find him on Instagram here.

Will Richardson – ‘The Mole’ Season 1

The Mole has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/aT1OXOqI8x — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2023

After winning The Mole, Will Richardson has joined Perfect Match looking for love. You can find him on Instagram here.

Chloe Veitch – ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1 and ‘The Circle’ Season 2

The votes are finally in! Congratulations to our british babe and season 2 fan favorite, @chloe_veitch ! ? ❤️ ? pic.twitter.com/t13Fw0gf4Y — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) May 7, 2021

Following a memorable appearance on the first season of Too Hot to Handle, British native Chloe Veitch competed on The Circle Season 2, where she finished runner-up. Even though she hit it off with Mitchell Eason during the season, things didn’t work out, and she is appearing on another reality TV dating show to find love. You can find her on Instagram here.

Mitchell Eason – ‘The Circle’

we ferkin love you @mitchell_eason ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XvYtan8yt1 — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) May 10, 2021

Self-proclaimed virgin Mitchell Eason first appeared on The Circle Season 2, following his mom and brother, where he got blocked just before the finals. You can find him on Instagram here.

Bartise Bowden – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

BOOM! ? 30 new singles looking for love. Who will get engaged sight unseen Season 3? Find out October 19th! pic.twitter.com/CAK1MZxOiK — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) October 5, 2022

Remembered for splitting from Nancy Rodriguez at the wedding, Bartise Bowden joined the cast of Perfect Match still looking for love. You can find him on Instagram here.

Diamond Jack – ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1

friendly reminder that Diamond is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/EZatWTFj1j — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) August 9, 2021

In 2018, Diamond Jack got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 1 to Carlton Morton, but the two had a memorable argument shortly after their proposal, resulting in a permanent breakup. You can find her on Instagram here.

Calvin Crooks – ‘The Circle’ Season 3

Yes, we did condense all of Kai and Calvin's sexual tension into a one minute video. You're welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cKJP51WFCs — The Circle on Netflix (@CircleNetflix) September 20, 2021

Calvin Crooks didn’t make it far in The Circle Season 3 but hopes to find love in Perfect Match. You can find him on Instagram here.

Perfect Matches is available to stream on Netflix.