‘Perfect Match’ Star Diamond Jack Says She Plans on ‘Taking Action’ Against Francesca Farago’s Comment Calling Her ‘Homophobic’ [Exclusive]

Reality TV villain Francesca Farago just can’t resist throwing shade at her costars these days! The Perfect Match star recently referred to Diamond Jack as “homophobic,” but Diamond isn’t going to let the comment go without the proper repercussions. Diamond recently sat down with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an exclusive interview and gave more details about the situation.

‘Perfect Match’ villain Francesca Farago said she ‘sees a little homophobia’ in Diamond Jack

Francesca is no stranger to making outrageous remarks about her costars from Perfect Match. Since the show premiered, she’s made comments about Savannah Palacio, Georgia Hassarati, and more. However, a comment she recently made about Diamond Jack could have some serious repercussions.

In an appearance on the Almost Adulting podcast, host Violet Benson asks Francesca to name a person that she couldn’t be paid money to be stuck in a room with for 24 hours.

Francesca first answered Savannah, but then when asked to list a second person, she said, “She was only in the show for like a day, but maybe Diamond? I don’t know. I see a little bit of homophobia in there.”

The answer seemed to come out of left field, as Diamond and Francesca almost had zero interaction during their time on Perfect Match. Showbiz Cheat Sheet recently sat down with Diamond to see how she felt about the comments.

“I was very shocked and surprised that she would say that, you know? That is just something you just don’t say. It is very dangerous,” Diamond began. “She even said it herself that I wasn’t in the house that long. So, she didn’t get a chance to know me.”

Diamond continued, “I noticed that Francesca’s very strategic with the things that she does. She was getting a lot of fire and heat, and she wanted to throw it on people like Savannah, myself, and Georgia to take it off her.”

The reality star says she felt like Francesca’s comments were “dangerous” and “really didn’t appreciate” Francesca’s remarks.

However, Diamond doesn’t plan to let Francesca’s “homophobia” remark go without consequence. She specifically told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she plans to take action.

“I’m very upset about that,” Diamond said. “I’ve contacted my team, and they’re aware of this, and I will be taking action on that. There’s no way I will allow someone to do something like that to me.”

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on the situation, along with all of your other reality TV updates.