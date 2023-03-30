‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Partners Up With Peacock for April Fool’s Day

Francesca Farago makes a perfect villain in almost any reality TV show. She most recently ruffled some feathers on Perfect Match, and before that, fans watched her lose thousands of dollars for her co-stars on Too Hot to Handle. Now, Francesca is pairing up with Peacock and Duolingo for a bit of fun for April Fool’s Day.

Francesca Farago paired up with Peacock and Duolingo for April Fool’s Day. | Peacock

Francesca Farago has kept her name out there since dumping Dom Gabriel on ‘Perfect Match’

In the new Netflix reality TV series Perfect Match, Francesca formed a connection with fellow contestant Dom Gabriel on the first night. The two seemed like they made a perfect team, but Francesca shocked everyone when she dumped Dom to bring Damien Powers into the house.

That alone made viewers turn on the Canadian native, but she also involved herself in plenty of drama after the cameras stopped rolling. She and Perfect Match co-star, Savannah Palacio, traded barbs on social media. Then Francesca made snide remarks about Georgia Hassarati and Diamond Jack. However, Francesca seems to live by the saying, “any publicity is good publicity,” and she’s one of Netflix’s most well-known reality TV stars.

Francesca Farago partnered with Peacock and DuoLingo for an April Fool’s Day gag

Fans’ jaws dropped when a trailer for yet another reality dating competition premiered featuring none other than Francesca herself. Francesca’s discussed how happy she and her current boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, are in their relationship. So, fans wondered why she joined another show. However, a closer look revealed the trailer as a clever ad for Duolingo, a popular language-learning app.

Peacock’s description of the show reads, “Love Language is a new reality dating show from Peacock and Duolingo where the hottest singles in the world will share a house in paradise in hopes of finding true love. The catch? None of them speak the same language. Featuring stars from around the world like Francesca Farago, the show will force bikini-clad contestants to learn a new tongue in more ways than one. Couples must complete challenges and ultimately speak each other’s love language for a chance to win the grand prize. If learners fail to do their daily language lessons or find a match by the end of an episode, they will be eliminated by the show’s iconic host and merciless judge, Duo the Owl.”

While a little bizarre, almost anything goes, and the premise seemed possible. That is until fans got to the last line in the description.

“And in case you haven’t caught on by now, our lawyers have told us that we have to make it abundantly clear this reality show is in fact a joke and not real. But we aren’t kidding when we say we want you to learn a new language on Duolingo and check out the other reality love series we have here on Peacock!” Peacock’s blurb finished.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are still dating

For those fans worried about Francesca and her current relationship, take a deep breath. Francesca and Jesse remain together and still seem very happy. In fact, Francesca mentioned on The Viall Files that she hopes she and Jesse will start checking out engagement rings soon. In the meantime, it’s good to know the reality TV villain still knows how to get the audience talking.