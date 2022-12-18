Peter Weber Still Holds the Record for Shortest Relationship in ‘The Bachelor’ History; Here’s Who Comes Close

Several “happily ever afters” have come from The Bachelor franchise. Some couples have been together for years, married with children. Then there is the other end of the spectrum. The happy engagements we see on the finale often end before they nearly start. Here are the shortest relationships in the history of The Bachelor.

1. Peter Weber and Madison Prewett: 2 days

The shortest relationship in The Bachelor‘s history was between Peter Weber and Madison Prewett. The couple was never engaged. They got together on After the Final Rose when Peter realized he made a mistake with the woman he did become engaged to.

The new couple called it quits two days later, just as Weber’s mom Barbara predicted. While no other relationship lasted just a couple of days, plenty more didn’t make it very far.

2. Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft: 1 month

Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft also only lasted one month, as Us Weekly reports. Mesnick was one of several stars of The Bachelor who realized he was in love with his runner-up.

Mesnick proposed to Rycroft after he let Molly Malaney go. But it wasn’t long before he realized he made a big mistake. Unfortunately for Rycroft, she heard the news on After the Final Rose for all the world to see.

Malaney was shocked but agreed to give him another chance. The couple had a televised wedding and have been married for 12 years. They have one daughter together, and Malaney is stepmom to Mesnick’s son from a previous marriage.

3. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin: less than 2 months

Yet another bachelor who picked the wrong woman: Only a month after Luyendyk’s romantic proposal to Becca Kufrin, he admitted he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

The couple had this conversation in front of the cameras. They broke up, and he reunited with Burnham. On After the Final Rose, Luyendyk proposed to Burnham, and Kufrin was announced as the next Bachelorette. Most dramatic episode of all time?

Luyendyk and Burnham have been married for three years and share three children together.

4. Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss: 2 months

The original woman Weber proposed to was Hannah Ann Sluss, who his mom absolutely loved. But Weber did not. Not long after a beautiful proposal, Weber realized he still had feelings for Prewett.

After only two months, the couple broke up on air, which Sluss said was a total shock to her, according to Women’s Health. She explained, “We actually had talked that morning [and decided] that we weren’t going to break up, that we were going to work through it.”

5. Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin: 4 months

Jesse Palmer is now the host of all things Bachelor, but he was once The Bachelor himself.

In 2004, Palmer gave his final rose to Jessica Bowlin but did not give her an engagement ring, instead gifting her a plane ticket to join him in New York City. Just weeks after the finale aired, the couple released a joint statement announcing their split.

The next season of The Bachelor premieres on January 23, 2023, on ABC.