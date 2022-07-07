Phil Collins Had Different Career Aspirations Before Joining Genesis

Phil Collins rose to prominence in the music industry as a member of the band Genesis. Though now in the latter stages of his career, the talented musician once had other dreams. As a teen, he wanted to entertain people on the big screen.

Phil Collins went from Genesis to a solo career

Drummer and songwriter Phil Collins of rock band Genesis performs on stage, circa 1978. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

According to Biography, Collins became Genesis’s drummer and backup vocalist in 1970. However, Collins went from a drummer to the lead singer after several years of performing with the famed act.

Once Collins became the leader, the style of the band changed. Following the successful album And Then There Were Three, Collins left Genesis to pursue a solo career in music. He released his debut album, Face Value, in 1981, boosted by lead single “In the Air Tonight.” Collins used his divorce as inspiration for what became one of his most known works. From there, he became an international sensation.

Phil Collins started as an actor

Today in 1964, The Beatles' film A Hard Day's Night opened in the US.

A few years after his first hit album, Collins earned nominations for Golden Globe and an Academy Awards for his No. 1 single, “Against All Odds,” from the film of the same name. Attending the Oscars as a nominee may have always been his dream, given his earlier career aspiration.

L’Officiel reports that Collins enrolled in a drama program as a young teen. The school in question was the Barbara Speake Stage School, and it was not long until he completed his training. His time there allowed him to partake in multiple acting opportunities.

After leaving the drama school, Collins worked as a child actor in West End for a while. In 1964, his first role was a cameo for The Beatles‘ musical comedy A Hard Day’s Night.

In the following years, Collins landed parts in other films like Calamity the Cow. In 1969, he appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. While he left acting for music, he did receive several roles between the late 1980s and early 2000s.

Phil Collins inspired his daughter to be an actor

Some people know Lily Collins for her performance in the Netflix show Emily in Paris. When she broke out, the young performer spoke about her relationship with her father, which experienced ups and downs during her childhood. However, he wrote one of his most beloved songs for her — and it ended up winning him that Oscar in the end.

Collins also helped nurture his daughter’s wish to act while growing up by reading books to her. Because of her father, she developed an early love for being in front of the camera. In fact, she was only two years old when she appeared on BBC’s Growing Pains.

Lily’s big break came in 2009 when she starred alongside Sandra Bullock in The Blindside. In the film, she portrayed the main character’s younger adopted sister. After her success with the movie, other project opportunities came her way.

