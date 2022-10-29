Phil Collins Said Paul McCartney Could Be ‘Aggravating’ and Patronizing: ‘You F***’

Since the 1960s, Paul McCartney has had hoards of adoring fans and has been able to charm even the most famous people he meets — with the exception of Phil Collins. When the two musicians met in 2002, Collins was a fan of McCartney, so much so that he asked for an autograph. The former Beatles’ response rubbed him the wrong way, however. Collins believed that McCartney was talking down to him.

Many people are happy to sing the praises of the former Beatle

McCartney’s prolific career and gleaming public image have gained him many friends. In 2022, when he turned 80, multiple celebrities spoke about why they admired him. Producer Dan Lipson said there was a reason McCartney had been so successful for so long.

“He was unbelievable,” Lipson told The Telegraph, adding, “He must have been the best band member ever. He can do everything musical, play anything, he’s a fount of ideas, brilliant. It might be stating the obvious, but in my experience people who are talented and confident are also good workers, good timekeepers, communicative and co-operative. They are the best at what they do for a reason.”

Among the other people who spoke glowingly about McCartney were Bono, John Paul Jones, and Jeff Lynne.

Phil Collins said Paul McCartney rubbed him the wrong way

While McCartney has many admirers, Collins is not one of them. He said that he found him aggravating.

“I’ve played with him,” he said. “He’s obviously got the upper hand, because he’s a Beatle, and he would always condescend. ‘Little Phil’s a Beatles fan!’ I find it aggravating.”

Collins has felt this way since they first met at Buckingham Palace in 2002.

“I met him when I was working at the Buckingham Palace party back in 2002,” he said, per NME. “McCartney came up with Heather Mills and I had a first edition of The Beatles, by Hunter Davies, and I said, ‘Hey, Paul, do you mind signing this for me?’ And he said, ‘Oh, Heather, our little Phil’s a bit of a Beatles fan.’ And I thought, ‘You f***, you f***.’ Never forgot it.”

Collins felt that McCartney’s status as a Beatle colored his interactions with nearly everyone.

“He has this thing when he’s talking to you, where he makes you feel [like], ‘I know this must be hard for you because I’m a Beatle. I’m Paul McCartney and it must be very hard for you to actually be holding a conversation with me.’”

Paul McCartney responded to Phil Collins’ comments about him

McCartney became aware of Collins’ comments about him and reached out to the other musician. Collins felt a little bad, but he was glad McCartney heard him.

“He’s been in touch about it because he was upset,” Collins told Billboard. “I certainly didn’t get any flowers from him; I got more of a ‘Let’s just get on with our lives.’ And I’m sorry he’s upset that I kinda said something nasty about him — well, it wasn’t really nasty. If people don’t tell people that sometimes their attitude could be a bit better then you’re not gonna get any better, y’know?”