How Did Phillies Star Bryce Harper Meet His Wife Kayla?

Even casual sports fans have heard the name Bryce Harper. He began his major league career with the Washington Nationals and quickly became one of the best players in baseball. In 2019, Harper signed what was a record contract with the Philadelphia Phillies for $330 million. That same year, his old team won a World Series title without him in the lineup. But in 2022, it was Harper who hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres sending the Phillies to the World Series for the first time in 13 years.

Through all the highs and lows of his career, there’s one woman who has stood by his side and that’s his wife, Kayla Harper. Here’s more on the Harpers including how they met and how many children they have together.

Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla Harper, attend a college basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Kentucky Wildcats | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bryce and Kayla have been together since they were teenagers

Bryce and Kayla (nee Varner) have known each other since they were teenagers. They both hail from Nevada and met when they were in high school. Bryce attended Las Vegas High School and Kayla attended Green Valley High School when they began dating. At the time, Bryce was already being touted as the next big star and earned his GED in order to become eligible earlier for the MLB draft in June 2010. The Nationals chose him with the first overall selection that year.

Kayla meanwhile went on to Ohio State University and they kept up a long-distance relationship.

When the couple finally got married

Bryce Harper gets emotional with his wife after clinching trip to World Series.

Bryce on Philly



“No matter where they’re at, who they are, where they come from, if you’ve got Phillies across your chest and you’re a fan, you’re part of our team” pic.twitter.com/ROrT4GAyOx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 24, 2022

Bryce and Kayla got engaged in 2014 and were supposed to tie the knot the following year, but that didn’t happen and they split. However, they reconciled and did walk down the aisle on Dec. 16, 2016. Their wedding was held at a Church of Latter-day Saints-approved temple in San Diego in front of more than 200 guests.

“He’s this big, professional baseball player and you would never know it off the field because he treats everyone with respect and is genuine,” Kayla told The Knot after their wedding. “He’s selfless, the most selfless guy ever … I think that’s what always attracted me to him. And he’s goofy and funny–he loves to play pranks on me, and as much as I get annoyed by it, I secretly love it–he’s just the best. I love him.”

The baseball star added: “I was very excited and overwhelmed with emotion — just the whole process and getting everything done and finally seeing my bride and wife. You know, you dream about things like that.”

How many children they have together

Bryce Harper hugs his son, Krew Harper, after defeating the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

These days, Kayla and Bryce have two children together.

In August 2019, the couple welcomed their son Krew.

“Krew has challenged us, reminded us what love without condition is, and brought us more joy than anything we could have ever expected,” Kayla wrote via Instagram. “As much as Krew has learned and grown this year I think Bryce and I have learned and grown just as much. I love seeing the world through his eyes and relearning the simple things in life with him. He has been the greatest gift and biggest blessing we could have ever received.”

Mr. and Mrs. Harper became parents to a second child when their daughter Brooklyn was born in November 2020.