Phoebe Bridgers Might Go On Vacation With Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of boygenius

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker are the artists behind the 2018 boygenius EP. With these performers focusing on solo music, some fans wonder what’s next for the supergroup. In 2022, Bridgers updated listeners on these performers, their friendship, and their future music (and vacation) plans.

Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker formed the band boygenius

As solo artists, Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker each created unique paths in the alternative/pop music scene. Grammy-nominated Bridgers appeared at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, also performing at New York City’s Governors Ball the year before.

Dacus recently released her single “Kissing Lessons,” also earning recognition for 2021’s Home Video. Baker also released music in 2021 — the album Little Oblivions featuring songs “Faith Healer” and “Hardline.”

Together, though, these performers are the band boygenius, releasing their first EP in 2018. This production included songs “Bite The Hand,” “Me & My Dog,” and “Salt in the Wound,” each earning millions of Spotify plays.

“ I only thought about working with you guys. Like, I… definitely didn’t really even consider a supergroup,” Bridgers said during an interview with GQ. “It just was like, I’m so excited to collaborate with Julien and Lucy. I never really thought about our egos.”

Phoebe Bridgers updates fans on boygenius and their upcoming projects

With these performers focusing on solo music, boygenius has not released music since their first EP. When asked about future boygenius plans during an interview with Billboard, Bridgers said nothing music-related is looming on the horizon.

“Since that band started, our plans have been like, ‘Whenever it’s easy and fun,’” she said. “I’m sure we will, but none of us have gotten to tour our own solo [albums], so we’re just meeting up whenever we can. Maybe we’ll try to go on a vacation or something. Maybe the next time we hang out will not be for music.”

In 2018, the group reunited to perform their EP live at Brooklyn Steel, with a concert video available on Pitchfork’s YouTube channel. The supergroup performed originals during their NPR Tiny Desk Concert that same year. Dacus, Baker, and Bridgers often run into each other, though, with Dacus appearing as a “surprise guest” along Bridgers’ 2022 tour.

Phoebe Bridgers collaborated with MUNA for ‘Silk Chiffon’

Dacus and Baker aren’t the only artists who collaborated with Bridgers. The singer appeared on MUNA’s “Silk Chiffon” and its corresponding music video. This track will be included in the band’s upcoming self-titled album.

Currently, Bridgers is on her Reunion tour, making stops at The Anthem in Washington D.C. and New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. In 2022, the singer also released “Sidelines” and its music video. Boygenius songs are available on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

