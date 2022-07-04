6 Photos the Royal Family Didn’t Want You to See

We’re so used to seeing pictures of royal family members looking polished and smiling when they’re out and about that we tend to forget they’re human too and just like the rest of us, they can get caught in awkward or embarrassing moments. The difference is that their mishaps are photographed for millions of people around the world to see.

Here are six pics the dukes and the duchesses wish you hadn’t seen.

Members of the royal family standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry sniffing his armpit

In 2018, a photo of Prince Harry circulated in which he appeared to have his nose in his armpit.

The pic was taken during the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club and the Duke of Sussex looked like he may have forgotten to put on deodorant that day. The image showed Harry standing next to his polo manager, Andrew Tucker, and sniffing his underarms.

Prince Harry standing with his polo manager Andrew Tucker Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Camilla’s dress almost blew up at church

In 2015, Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, almost became the victim of a wardrobe malfunction on her way to Princess Charlotte’s christening.

As she arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church the Duchess of Cornwall had to use her purse to hold her dress down in order to stop a gust of wind from blowing it up. Just a bit of her slip showed but Camilla was able to keep her skirt down with one hand and held onto her hat with the other.

Camilla Parker Bowles arrives at the Church of St Mary Magdalene with her skirt blowing | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate’s dress blew up during an engagement

Camilla’s stepdaughter-in-law wasn’t as lucky during an engagement in India with Prince William when her skirt blew right up. Kate Middleton has had a few Marilyn Monroe-esque moments over the years but one woman in the family who is always safe from those unfortunate moments is Queen Elizabeth II. That’s because of what’s hidden in the monarch’s clothing.

Kate Middleton trying to hold her dress down at the visit India Gate Memorial | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Courtier Stewart Parvin previously revealed that he puts tiny weights in the queen’s clothing to stop her outfits from blowing up in the wind. “I just pop a couple of weights into the hemline of her dresses and coats and it makes them hang beautifully,” he said per Express. “If there is a flap in the coat then I will sew in one on each side of the split to even it up.”

It’s been reported that the reason the Duchess of Cambridge never adopted that trick is because she tends to wear fabrics that are lighter and thinner material than what the queen wears. Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, the Sun that something Kate has done in the past is wear a body suit and “clothes that actually increase static so it’s much harder for something to fly up.”

Meghan and Kate’s too-risqué-for-royals pics

Auction photo of the dress Kate Middleton wore on the catwalk at St. Andrew’s University Charity Show | rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Two pics that circulated on the web of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex before they married their princes were deemed too risqué for royalty.

Back when she was a student at St. Andrew’s University, Kate participated in a charity fashion event and wore a sheer dress over her undergarments. Hello! noted that Prince William paid over $200 for a VIP seat to watch Kate walk in the show and they began dating soon after.

As for Prince Harry’s future bride, she posed in a black semi-sheer outfit during a 2013 photoshoot for Sharp Magazine.

To many people, their attire looked pretty tame but both were a little too risque by royal standards.

Prince William freaked out when meeting Nicole Kidman

Prince William meeting Nicole Kidman at the 2011 BAFTA Brits To Watch event | Mark Large – Pool/Getty Images

Prince William’s face in this photo says it all.

In 2011, the Duke of Cambridge attended BAFTA’s Brits to Watch Event in Los Angeles and couldn’t contain his excitement meeting Nicole Kidman for the first time. The viral pic proved that even the future king can get as starstruck as the rest of us coming face to face with an A-list actor.

