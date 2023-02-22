‘Physical 100’ Fans Debate if Jung Hae-min Pulled a ‘Dirty Move’ in the Final Quest

Fans have watched contestants use various strategies to move forward on Netflix’s Physical 100. However, some of them are controversial, like Kim Chun-ri and Park Hyung-gen’s fight. Here is what fans had to say about Jung Hae-min’s slick move in the final quest.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episode 9.]

Jung Hae-min stepped on tiles during the flipping quest on ‘Physical 100’

The final four were Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-yong, Jung, and Woo Jin-yong. They split into two teams for the challenge. Jung first picked Woo, then changed his mind to Park for his partner.

They had to flip squares on the board for five minutes. The team with more squares facing up moves forward, while the losing teammates compete against each other for the final spot.

The stamina game was hard on everyone, but it was especially hard for the strongest man title winner. Woo crawled on the ground and was flipping fast. But Jung made sure to slow him down.

“I flipped them with thinking you can’t flip them faster than me,” Woo said. “This is as fast as you can go. But Hae-min stood on the boards, so I couldn’t flip them, so I was pretty angry.”

Jung chuckled in his interview. “Very nice,” he said. Jo and Woo lost and did the quest again. That time Woo won, and Jo was eliminated.

Some ‘Physical 100’ fans call Jung’s move “dirty”

Fans shared their reactions to the finale on Reddit. But one aspect that was up for debate was if Jung standing on the boards was fair game or dirty.

“Tbh when he was stepping on the tiles, so that the other person could not flip them was a dirty move. It was so pleasing to see Woo Jin-yong win after that,” one person commented.

“Yeah this definitely inserted some drama into the episode! I was rooting for Jin-Yong after that. Especially after he picked him as his partner and then switched it up that was weird,” another fan agreed.

“It didn’t bother me at all personally. I thought it’s clever tactics,” a viewer disagreed.

“I felt like it should’ve been a rule that stepping on the other tiles wasn’t allowed [laughing emoji],” someone suggested.

“Right?” another fan added. “I actually really didn’t like that guy (and not just because of the tiles), probably the only contestant on this whole season I genuinely didn’t like. Was rooting hard for Jinyoung by the end of it.”

Where did Jung place on ‘Physical 100’?

Yun Sung-bin and Jong Hae-min during Sisyphus challenge on ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

The next quest after the square flip was a running competition. Everyone had to run back and forth and ring a bell with limited time. Jung, Woo, and Park all managed to do well, so the time had to be shortened. Park surprisingly stopped running first.

The last quest between Woo and Jung had them pull a long heavy rope. Whoever reached the end placed first and got the 300 million won prize.

Jung started strong but lost steam. Woo surprisingly took the lead and won. The winner got to smash Jung’s torso sculpture.