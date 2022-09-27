‘Physical: 100’ Will Be Netflix’s First Original Korean Reality Survival Series – Here’s Everything to Know

Single’s Inferno was Netflix‘s first venture into a Korean reality series. The dating series was a success that had fans enthralled by a group of contestants finding love on a desert island. A new reality series was revealed during Netflix’s 2022 Tudum Korea event. Physical: 100 will be the first reality survival series for Netflix, where Korean contestants battle each other to prove their physical strength and agility.

Two male contestants in ‘Physical 100’ survival series | via Netflix

Contestants compete on who is the best, regardless of age and gender in ‘Physical: 100’

Like Squid Game, a room full of contestants is guided by an ominous voice. The goal? To see who has what it takes physically to survive multiple challenges. On Netflix, the description for Physical: 100 reads, “In this fierce fitness competition, one hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of best body.”

Netflix Tudum Korea gave a sneak peek into the survival series showcasing tough challenges like trying to stay hoisted on a metal bar while dangling over a pool. The unique aspect of the competition series is its array of contestants from South Koreans, Americans, different age classes, and physiques.

Pitted against each other in elaborate sets, their only tool is their strength. Out of 100 contestants, only one can remain and prove the ultimate physique. Physical: 100 has no set premiere date yet on Netflix.

Fans will see some familiar social media celebrities on Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100’

Fans might have noticed a familiar face and tattoo from the teaser for Netflix’s Physical: 100. Among the 100 contestants, Single’s Inferno cast member Cha Hyun-seung will be competing to prove is he has what it takes. The backup dancer posted the teaser trailer on his Instagram, confirming his involvement. Cha has received a considerable following since appearing on Netflix’s dating reality series as the tanned and toned heartthrob.

Physical: 100 also teased another Korean social media celebrity among the 100 contestants. On Instagram, Jun_tarzan is a fitness model and Youtuber who has made a name for himself, promoting healthy living and workouts. He is often tagged as the Modern Tarzan thanks to his lean physique and long hair. On his Instagram, he also posted the teaser for the survival series, confirming his involvement.

Netflix will also debut another survival series based on ‘Squid Game’

Alongside Physical: 100, Netflix announced Squid Game: The Challenge earlier this year. After the success of the global K-drama, the streaming platform decided to develop the beloved childhood games competition into the real deal.

According to Netflix, the survival series will follow a similar format as the K-drama. A total of 456 players will battle for a $4.56 million prize. While some find the irony of Netflix developing the survival series, others are eager to see how it plays out.

With reality series being a major success among audiences, it is no surprise that Netflix wants to dive head first, especially after Single’s Inferno. The dating reality series enthralled audiences enough for Netflix to develop a second season. Fans have a lot to look forward to in the wave of K-content.

