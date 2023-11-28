The television personality and journalist takes offense to Omid Scobie alleging he is in cahoots with the royal family.

Piers Morgan blasted royal family critic and Endgame author Omid Scobie after the author claimed Morgan and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles speak regularly on the phone. The television personality disputes Scobie’s commentary, calling him a “liar.”

Piers Morgan: ‘For the record, I never had a single phone conversation with Queen Camilla’

Speaking on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Piers Morgan vehemently denies ever talking to Camilla Parker Bowles on the phone. Furthermore, he says Omid Scobie’s “damming revelations” are entirely the contrary.

He called Scobie a “liar.” Morgan said, “I know he’s a liar because he writes a bit about me in the book.”

“I got a digital copy of the book and did a little search. And I came up three or four times,” Morgan continued. “On one occasion, he states, as a fact, that I have regular phone conversations with Queen Camilla.”

“For the record, I have never had a single phone conversation with Queen Camilla. Now, he says as a fact in this book that we had regular phone conversations. Which I personally know is an absolute lie.”

Piers Morgan shared other instances where he was mentioned in ‘Endgame,’ blasting the author for ‘lies’

Piers Morgan continued his dissection of Endgame, written by Omid Scobie. He pointed out other instances where he was mentioned in the book and blasted the author for his “lies.”

“He also says that when I said on Good Morning Britain that Meghan Markle was ‘Princess Pinocchio,’ Camilla reached out to me to thank me for standing up for the firm,” Morgan shared.

“I had zero contact with Queen Camilla in that period whatsoever,” he continued. “I have had conversations with other royal family members, but it wasn’t Queen Camilla.”

He concluded, “I know the little bits about me are completely untrue. They’re lies. So why should I believe any of this stuff?”

Piers Morgan issues a warning to Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been warned about his place within the royal family by Piers Morgan | Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images

In a separate editorial for The Sun, Piers Morgan continued to dissect the effect Omid Scobie’s Endgame could have on any future relationships between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royal family.

“We’re supposed to believe Meghan and Harry are keen to build bridges with the royals. And even want to spend Christmas with them at Sandringham, which seems about as likely as me being invited up there to pull a festive cracker,” Morgan wrote.

“I can’t speak for Charles, Camilla, William, or Kate, but if two close members of my family had spent the past few years trashing the rest of us on global media platforms, the only way I’d want to spend Christmas with them is if they were human chestnuts roasting on my open fire,” the reporter continued.

Morgan then issued a stern warning to Prince Harry. “Harry would do well to heed the warning of Dionysius the Tyrant, who was left a broken man by his constant warmongering and finally got bumped off by his own fed-up family,” he exclaimed.

Endgame by Omid Scobie is currently available for purchase.