Piers Morgan, who has long been a critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says that Harry is viewed as a 'traitor' by his brother, Prince William. Can Harry ever return to the royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties back in March 2020 after announcing in January of that year that they were looking for a different path. The two have since been raising their two children in California, but Harry has started to have more conversations with King Charles and appears to be somewhat working things out with his father.

Still, Piers Morgan, British commentator and one of the Sussexes’ biggest critics, claims that Harry is a “traitor” and that there is no way for him to re-enter the royal family — especially if he has to do it through Prince William.

Piers Morgan | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Piers Morgan doesn’t think Prince Harry could ever return to the royal family

Harry and Meghan left the royal family four years ago, but tension started long before that. Harry and his brother had different visions of what being a royal looked like, and Charles and Harry disagreed in similar ways. As a result, Harry and Meghan took their own separate path, which involved removing themselves from royal duties and moving to the United States. And ever since, Harry has had a rocky relationship with his father and brother. Now, in an op-ed published by Sky News Australia, Piers Morgan has gone in on Harry, saying he is a “traitor” to the royal family after the way he has behaved through the years.

Morgan said that Charles has “more important things to worry about — like his health — than the bruised feelings of his errant runaway son” and that William now views his brother as a “despicable traitor.”

Morgan recounted the past few years’ events, which include the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the removal of Prince Andrew from all royal duties, Harry and Meghan’s exit heard around the world, Kate’s mysterious surgery, and now Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

“It’s left the whole family reeling on both a personal and professional level, and the future of the monarchy looking increasingly fragile,” Morgan said of the events and their timelines. “And right at the heart of this fragility lies the raging, intractable feud between William and Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Piers Morgan said he can ‘understand’ why Prince William might never forgive Prince Harry

The future for William and Harry remains unclear. While Harry did tell his side of the story in the way he felt was right, it likely didn’t leave the best impression on William, who has always abided by the family motto of “never complain, never explain.”

“I completely understand why William has refused to see his brother on this trip,” Morgan wrote. “I would do the same if one of my siblings had spent years publicly trashing our family for financial gain.”

Of course, nobody can know exactly what William and Harry are thinking. Harry did not appear to meet with his brother during the quick trip to the UK, but that doesn’t completely mean that he and William haven’t spoken. Charles’ diagnosis could potentially reconnect the family; it’s still early on in the situation and things could change.