Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle for ‘Her Thirst to Trash the Royals Whilst Making Money From Them’

Piers Morgan has been famously critical of Meghan Markle over the years and his response to her new Spotify podcast is no exception. Morgan called out Meghan’s “victimhood” as well as her “thirst to trash the royals” while benefiting financially.

Meghan Markle addressed negativity about ambition on her new podcast

In Meghan’s first episode of her Archetypes podcast, she discussed the “negative connotation” of ambition for women.

She shared her own personal experience. “I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now-husband,” Meghan explained.

She added, “And apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is — according to some. So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it. I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis.”

Piers Morgan claimed Meghan Markle trashes the royals and exploits her ‘royal status’

Morgan took to Twitter to weigh in with his thoughts about Meghan’s podcast, beginning with a reaction to a Daily Mail reporter’s tweet about the duchess’ comments regarding ambition.

“Meghan Markle on her podcast #Archetypes: ‘I don’t ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious, until I started dating my now-husband. And apparently, ambition is a terrible terrible thing, for women that is, according to some.’ Ouch…,” reporter Claudia Aoraha tweeted.

Morgan tweeted in response, “It’s not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio — it’s the vile way you trash the royal family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast.”

Piers Morgan took aim at Meghan’s ‘victimhood’

During her podcast, Meghan touched on an incident involving her son Archie when she and Prince Harry were on a royal tour. A fire broke out in Archie’s bedroom and thankfully the baby was alright but Meghan was stunned they had to move on to their next royal engagement.

Morgan tweeted, “He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed. Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to [do] an engagement in this circumstance? Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”

Author Omid Scobie tweeted his support for Meghan, writing, “Once silenced by the institution, Meghan finally has her voice back. A voice that will be very familiar to those who followed her before meeting Harry. This time, however, she’s brought an entire movement alongside it.”

Morgan tweeted in response, “Is this the ‘silenced’ voice that’s spent the last two years publicly trashing her family for $$$$$$$? I’ve seen some deluded lickspittles in my time but this guy’s beyond parody.”

Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted that Morgan was “unhinged” in his “attack on Meghan Markle,” calling it “racially motivated bigoted hate.” He fired back, saying his criticism had “everything to do with the way she trashes the royal family whilst fleecing her royal status for massive financial gain.”

