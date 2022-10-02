Pink Actively Hates Performing 1 of Her Biggest Hits: ‘I Wish I Could Burn That Song’

Pink is one of the most recognizable modern female musicians. A Grammy award-winning singer, she’s made an impression on the industry. In the media, she’s known for being brutally honest about being a mom. Pink released her first solo album, Can’t Take Me Home, was released in 2000, leading to hits like “Lady Marmalade.” She’s since released nine more albums. With so many songs to choose from, it stands to reason that she might not relate to some of them anymore.

Pink hates her hit song ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’

“Don’t Let Me Get Me” is a hit single from Pink’s second album, M!ssundaztood. When asked about songs she didn’t like to perform anymore, she chose that hit. Buzzfeed quotes her as saying “I wish I could just burn that song.”

The lyrics in “Don’t Let Me Get Me” are definitely geared toward a teenager’s angst. Lyrics include quotable lines like “teachers dated me, my parents hated me” and “I don’t support the team.”

The song also includes references to changing “everything you are” in order to make it as a pop star. Pink has made it and managed to do so while not changing everything she is.

It’s a hit song with a catchy tune and singable lyrics, but it is from a different time in Pink’s life, and it’s perhaps understandable that she doesn’t really want to perform “Don’t Let Me Get Me” anymore.

Pink laughed about the song

P!nk performs live on stage during day 6 of Rock In Rio Music Festival at Cidade do Rock on October 5, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

A 2012 interview with the LA Times goes into a little more detail. Pink points out that she’s in her thirties now, and “Don’t Let Me Get Me” is one of her first hits. It’s entirely possible that she simply doesn’t relate to the song anymore.

She also said that her promo tours after that album came out were one of the most uncomfortable times in her life. She told the LA Times that she thought that “if I wrote those songs that would be it and I’d never have to talk it again, but it was the exact opposite.” Pink ended up having to relay the story of her parent’s divorce, which fueled the songwriting, in every interview. She called the interviews “therapy sessions” and after two years of it, she was “done.”

What does she think of her other hits?

Despite loving her debut album, Pink regrets that she didn’t have more of a say in the songs and how they were written. Back then, she says, “it was about the producer” and not the artist. Even so, she thinks fondly of her that album.

Speaking about some of her other hits, Pink called her performances of”Just Like a Pill” “so dramatic.” The artist called “Leave Me Alone (I’m Lonely)” “absolutely me.” She gushed over “Hell Wit Ya” from her debut album and “Whataya Want From Me?” It’s clear that Pink really loves some of her hits.

Others, while she still loves them, have strong emotions attached to them. “I Don’t Believe You” is one of her favorites, although it is the “most heartbreaking song” she’s ever written. It was written during a separation from her husband, Carey Hart. She says that she’s never been in so much pain.

Of her Grammy-winning song, “Trouble,” she calls it her “punk rock moment.” It was recorded while on the road, and she won Best Rock Vocal for it in 2003. Oddly, that category was dissolved the day after, which Pink called “hard for me not to take personally.”

RELATED: Pink Once Explained Why Calling Her by Her Real Name Makes Her Uncomfortable