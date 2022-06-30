Pink Has a Change of Heart (and Price) With Her Malibu Beach House

Singer Pink has listed her and husband Corey Hart’s Malibu, California, beach house within months of purchasing it for $13.7 million. The waterfront home is one of many properties in Pink’s real estate portfolio. But despite having purchased it just last year, Pink is already looking to unload the Malibu house. And she seems to be having some trouble finding a buyer.

Pink | Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Inside Pink’s waterfront Malibu house

Pink purchased her waterfront Malibu digs from none other than legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow, per Realtor.com. The 4,320-square-foot house was built in 1976. But it had just been renovated prior to Pink purchasing it. The home is “designed to showcase its waterfront views” as much as possible, according to Mansion Global.

The interior boasts oak flooring and glass walls to give it a contemporary beach vibe. It has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The primary bedroom is luxurious with two walk-in closets, a fireplace, and a deck that has stunning ocean views. The soaking tub in the primary bathroom also overlooks the ocean.

There’s a chef’s kitchen, as well as formal and causal eating areas. Plus, there’s plenty of outdoor space for eating, relaxing, and entertaining. As if that weren’t enough, a detached one-bedroom guest cottage sits on the property and also has water views.

The Malibu mansion receives a price cut

Pink lists Barry Manilow’s former Malibu beach house months after buying https://t.co/ka7ZxG4QDR pic.twitter.com/7wQ1LtZCfs — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2021

According to Realtor.com, the property first was listed in October 2021 for $14,995,000. Pink and her husband had just closed on the house earlier that year. So they would have made quite a bundle within a few short months after paying $13.7 million for the property.

However, it wasn’t meant to be. According to Mansion Global, the Malibu mansion recently received a price cut to $13,995,000.

The singer hasn’t given a specific reason as to why she’s ditching the home.

Pink has an extensive real estate portfolio

The “Get the Party Started” singer and her husband previously owned another home in Malibu. According to Realtor.com, that was a 6,300-square-foot home on a 1.2-acre property with a pool. They bought the home in 2010 for $11.85 million. And they sold it in 2016 for $12.5 million. They also sold an adjacent 1.23-acre land parcel for $7.5 million in 2021 that they purchased for $4 million in 2010.

Pink and Hart also have a 200-acre ranch in Santa Barbara County that they picked up for roughly $9 million in 2013. On the ranch is a vineyard. And Pink launched her own wine label, Two Wolves, in 2018.

RELATED: Inside Lady Gaga’s Stunning Malibu Mansion