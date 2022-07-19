Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Claimed He’s ‘Far More Important’ Than Drake & The Weeknd

Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters has been performing as a solo artist for years, and the longtime musician had two concerts scheduled in Toronto in July 2022. But after the press didn’t cover his shows, he expressed his pointed opinion on the situation.

Roger Waters | Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters performed in Toronto the same night as The Weeknd

The Weeknd was scheduled to kick off his Dawn FM tour in his hometown of Toronto in July 2022. At the last minute, however, he was forced to postpone the show due to a Canada-wide internet and phone outage. Waters, however, still went forward with his two scheduled shows.

Speaking with The Globe and Mail, the former Pink Floyd member questioned why the local press covered The Weeknd’s show — and subsequent postponement — more than his own.

“What’s interesting about you being here with me now is that none of the newspapers in Toronto sent anybody to review my shows,” he said. “What I’d like to know, what I’d like you to ponder on, and maybe ask your readers, is if they have any theories as to why that may be?”

“The Weeknd was canceled,” he added. “And my show was for two nights.”

Drake | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Waters thinks he’s ‘far more important’ than Drake and The Weeknd

Waters went on to speak about his place in the music industry compared to The Weeknd, as well as another Toronto native: Drake.

“I have no idea what or who The Weeknd is because I don’t listen to much music,” Waters said. “People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him.”

Waters went on to say that he didn’t have any personal beef with either The Weeknd or Drake.

“I’m not trying to make a personal attack,” Waters continued. “I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

The Weeknd | Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

Drake and The Weeknd have had big years

Though Waters’ claimed that he was “far more important” that Drake and The Weeknd, both artists have made more headlines and record sales in recent years. In 2022 alone, both artists have released massive albums that have solidified their spots in the music industry.

In early January, The Weeknd released his fifth album, Dawn FM. The album was written during the pandemic and is a loose concept album meant to resemble a radio station in the ’80s.

Drake, meanwhile, released his album Honestly, Nevermind in June. The project was a new sonic direction for Drake, as the “0 to 100” rapper sang and rapped over house beats.

