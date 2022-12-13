The Pioneer Woman Offers Up 3 Ways to Prepare Your Meat Course for Christmas Dinner

Ree Drummond is the star of the Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman. Over the years, she has shared with fans a lot of different dishes to enjoy during the holiday season. For those looking for a hearty meat dish for their Christmas dinner, check out three great recipes from Drummond below.

Christmas sausages

Drummond’s Christmas sausages are a delicious appetizer dish and perfect for any holiday dinner party. Not only is it quick and easy to make, but it is full of sweet and zesty flavors that will leave guests wanting more.

Drummond starts out by making her sauce in a heated pan. She combines cranberry sauce with soy sauce, BBQ sauce, and Dijon mustard. Then, she also adds honey, a little bit of salt, and orange zest.

Once the sauce is “nice and thick and bubbling away,” Drummond adds her sliced smoked sausages and stirs everything together. The dish is finished cooking when the sausages are all heated up (to make this step quicker, Drummond suggests heating the sausages in an oven while the sauce is being prepared).

If you are serving these sausages at a big party, Drummond recommends placing them in a chafing dish.

Glazed ham

Ham is a classic holiday dish, and Drummond has a recipe that will give you an extremely flavorful ham to share with friends and family. According to the Oklahoma native, the trick is to make a great glaze.

In a pot, Drummond combines dark brown sugar, grainy brown mustard, and apple cider vinegar. She also adds in ground cinnamon, paprika, chili powder, orange zest, grated garlic, as well as salt and pepper. Then, she turns on the heat while stirring the ingredients together. Once cooked, the glaze should become thick.

Drummond uses a spiral-cut ham for this recipe. She brushes half of the glaze onto the ham, trying to also get some glaze in between the slices as it will cause the slices to separate while baking.

Afterward, she bakes the ham in the oven. During the baking process, Drummond also takes the ham out, raises the temperature, and brushes the rest of the glaze onto it.

The result is a sweet and savory meat dish that is sure to be a hit at the Christmas dinner table.

Roasted holiday turkey

In addition to ham, turkey is another meat dish that often comes up during the holiday season. Drummond has a recipe that will give you a buttery and juicy turkey to share with loved ones.

Drummond starts by putting her turkey in an overnight brine, which includes seasonings such as peppercorn and bay leaves. The next day, she washes and submerges her turkey in plain water to make sure the extra saltiness from the brine gets removed.

Drummond then bakes her turkey twice. The first time is simply the brined turkey with nothing else added on. For the second part, Drummond rubs the turkey with a mixture made from butter, rosemary, and orange peels. Additionally, stuffing can be added into the turkey for those who enjoy stuffing cooked this way.

The result is golden brown turkey that is waiting to be carved up and enjoyed.

