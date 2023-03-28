‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Loves Pesto — Here Are Her 5 Best Dishes for Spring

Ree Drummond is all about that pesto life. The Pioneer Woman star has no problem telling everyone how much she adores this tasty ingredient, which she used in many of her favorite dishes.

Pesto, of course, is an Italian sauce made from basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil. This flavorful, versatile sauce is used in pasta, sandwiches, salads, and pizzas, adding a fresh, zesty touch to dishes.

As far as Drummond is concerned, pesto is basically her “love language.” According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she also consistently urges individuals to be bold when using pesto, emphasizing the importance of being generous when adding it to a recipe.

“Pesto is everything,” says Drummond. “I’m not exaggerating either—I truly believe it makes life worth living!”

From shrimp rolls to egg puff pastry squares, here are Drummond’s five best pesto recipes for spring.

The ‘Pioneer Woman’ star Red Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ree Drummond’s Shrimp Spring Rolls with Dipping Sauce

In this easy-to-follow shrimp spring roll recipe, Drummond adds pesto for a yummy dipping sauce. To create the pesto dip: Combine basil, Parmesan, pine nuts, red pepper flakes, and garlic in a small food processor. As it runs, add oil and lemon juice for a smooth mixture. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, and salt; process for a minute.

Prepare the lemon dressing by combining olive oil, lemon juice, sugar, garlic, salt, and pepper. Toss shrimp and romaine lettuce with the dressing separately. Layer shrimp, basil leaves, roasted veggies, pesto sauce, and lettuce on softened rice wrappers, fold and roll tightly.

Serve the rolls with a healthy amount of pesto dip and enjoy.

Spring Pesto and Roasted Carrots

Incorporate a vibrant touch to your Easter brunch by serving up Pioneer Woman’s roasted carrots accompanied by a delightful spring pesto. This pesto variation offers a unique twist, as it’s loaded with aromatic flavors and textures from toasted almonds, fresh mint, and parsley, making it a splendid fit for springtime!

Preheat oven to 475 and toast almonds for 7 minutes. Roast seasoned carrots on two baking sheets for 15 minutes. Blend toasted almonds with mint, parsley, olive oil, and lemon zest in a food processor. Mix carrots with the pesto and squeeze lemon juice over them before serving.

The Pioneer Woman’s Egg Puff Pastry Squares

Get ready to savor a scrumptious pastry adventure with this delightful egg, spinach, and pesto-stuffed puff, accompanied by savory ham and melted fontina cheese – a mouthwatering treat perfect for any time of the day!

Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees. Then cook beaten eggs with spinach and pesto in butter. Add fontina cheese. Prepare an egg wash and set aside.

Then roll out the puff pastry, cut it into rectangles, and fill it with egg mixture and ham. Seal edges with egg wash, transfer to baking sheet, and bake for 15 minutes. Enjoy hot or cold.

Ree Drummond’s Famous Pesto Eggs

Embark on a flavorsome journey with Drummond’s delectable broiled sourdough topped with garlic mayonnaise, melted cheese, pesto-infused eggs, and fresh tomatoes and basil – an irresistible culinary delight to tickle your taste buds!

Start by setting the oven to broil and place a rack in the center. Combine pesto and red pepper flakes in a nonstick skillet on medium heat. Let it heat for a minute, then break the eggs into the pesto, cooking them for 4 to 7 minutes as desired.

While the eggs cook, spread garlic mayonnaise on sourdough slices. Add cheese and broil until the bread is toasted and the cheese melts, taking about 1 to 2 minutes. Assemble and finish by seasoning with salt and pepper.

Spring Pasta and Cream Sauce

Drummond’s pesto cream sauce pasta is an irresistibly tasty dish, packed with the rich essence of basil and complemented by fresh, diced tomatoes.

Boil pasta until it reaches al dente texture. In a food processor or blender, combine basil leaves, 1/2 cup Parmesan, pine nuts, salt, and pepper. Start blending, and gradually pour in olive oil during the process. Blend until well mixed, adding extra olive oil if necessary. Set aside.

In a small saucepan, warm cream and butter over medium-low heat. Stir in the pesto. Strain pasta and transfer it to a serving dish. Pour the pesto cream sauce over it and mix well. Add the diced tomatoes, toss briefly, and serve right away.

Fans can catch new episodes of The Pioneer Woman Saturday on the Food Network.