‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond’s Spring Sleepwear Line Just Dropped: ‘Soft, Comfy, and Lovely’

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond dropped a sleepwear line, introducing pieces from the collection by modeling them with her daughter on Instagram. While giving fans a peek at the “soft, comfy, and lovely” options, she also invited them to “find something that makes [them] want to curl up and enjoy!”

This is the latest branch in Drummond’s lifestyle empire, and she has many fans who will happily try her sleepwear out. But among some observers, there was a common complaint about the line’s look.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond launched a clothing line after creating success with ‘The Pioneer Woman’ on Food Network

Drummond became well known to fans of the Food Network for The Pioneer Woman, and she branched out into a kitchenware and home décor line. Eventually, she launched a clothing line to such fanfare that some items were expected to sell out before they even hit store racks (Reader’s Digest).

Now, Drummond is trying her hand at sleepwear, introducing comfortable options in the brand’s signature floral prints.

Ree Drummond shared a peek at her ‘soft, comfy, lovely’ sleepwear on Instagram

After announcing the project was in the works, Drummond hopped on Instagram to let her fans know that her sleepwear line has officially launched. She shared pictures of herself and her daughter, Alex, modeling a few pieces from the collection. “The prettiest new PJs and robes to start your new year!” she captioned the post.

“This is the (early!) spring PW sleepwear collection,” she added, “and it so soft, comfy, and lovely!!”

According to Drummond, “The knit is glorious. The lace trim is stretchy and soft. The robes are feminine and fun (bridesmaids, these are cute!) the pants have pockets. The colors are [heart eyes emoji]. And everything is available in [sizes] S to 3X!”

To conclude, she expressed hope that each fan could “find something that makes you want to curl up and enjoy!”

Fans have mixed reactions to Ree Drummond’s new sleepwear line

Ree Drummond | Food Network

Fans hopped in the comments on Drummond’s Instagram post to give their opinions about the sleepwear, and the reactions were pretty mixed.

Of course, many followers liked what they saw from the famous mom. “You look so relaxed and happy! I love this energy,” someone noted. Another person wrote, “I love the pink one that you’re wearing in the solo picture!! So cute.”

“Finally, someone making PRETTY sleepwear that’s reasonably priced!!” yet another fan exclaimed. And several people were excited to know that the pants come with storage. “You had me at pockets!” one commenter noted, while another said, “Pockets are [so] important.”

On the other hand, some were not feeling the look, which they thought was outdated. “No thanks,” one person commented. “Too old fashioned and not in a good way.”

Another agreed, writing, “They look rather old-fashioned to me. I think it’s the flowery prints. I mean, they are pretty, but I don’t think I would wear them, and I’m elderly.”

Despite some adverse reactions to heavy florals, the line, available at Walmart marked at prices as low as $17, is selling fast.