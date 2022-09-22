PK Kemsley Shades the ‘RHOBH’ Dorit and Mauricio Affair: ‘When She’s Got Steak, Why Would She Want a Cheeseburger?’

Dorit Kemsley from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills already blasted the rumor that she and Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky were having an affair on RHOBH, but now her husband PK topped it with a hilariously shady comment.

Dorit appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and PK sat in the audience. During the WWHL After Show, Dorit was confronted with the question about the affair and responded by calling it “vile” and “ridiculous.” WWHL host Andy Cohen then wanted to know what PK thought and his comment was to jokingly shade his friend Mauricio.

PK Kemsley calls Mauricio Umansky from ‘RHOBH’ a ‘cheeseburger’

After Dorit addressed the question, Andy turned to PK, who sat front and center. “When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?” he calmly replied as Andy and the audience went wild.

Edwin Arroyave, Harry Hamlin, Paul PK Kemsley, Mauricio Umansky | Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Dorit and co-guest Garcelle Beauvais also laughed. There’s a pretty good chance that Mauricio also laughed it off too since he and PK are close friends. Plus, PK has joked with Mauricio on Instagram for the last few years about how he is the better-looking RHOBH husband. He shared a side-by-side of him and Mauricio. “So here are two househusbands, one is super popular consistently voted the hottest husband, has weathered the show now for many years,” PK captioned the 2020 Instagram photo. “The other is Mauritzio.”

Kyle Richards says PK loves to tease Mauricio

Kyle said PK and Mauricio have a fun friendship and PK loves to tease her husband. “Both Mau and PK love to have fun, and they love to hang out with their wives,” she told Bravo Insider about the RHOBH husbands. “Now that we’re neighbors, you know, they’ll come over to each other’s houses, they’ll go out to eat while we’re working, and they both have a great sense of humor.”

The party isn't over yet! Tune in to the #WWHL After Show presented by our sponsor @budlightseltzer now! Enjoy Responsibly. MSG 21+.https://t.co/wNiC8DIikm https://t.co/TTVsyg0Exn — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 22, 2022

“PK really makes Mau laugh and vice versa,” Kyle added. “And he likes to tease Mau. He doesn’t mind being teased, so they just have this sort of bromance now that people like watching, and PK loves to put on his Instagram.”

Dorit Kemsley slams rumors she is having an affair with Mauricio Umansky

But Dorit wasn’t laughing about the rumored affair. Prior to PK’s hilarious remark, a fan asked Dorit how she felt about the rumor. “What do you think I feel?” she replied. “Honey listen when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it.”

“It strikes a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle, and I, we’re friends together,” she continued. “And it’s such a nothing. And to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross. But you don’t want to give air to it, but I think anybody can understand. It’s annoying as eff.”

Online rumors sparked in August when former RHOBH friend Dana Wilkey posted that Mauricio and Dorit were having an affair following an episode when Mauricio commented to Dorit’s husband PK he thought Dorit was the best-looking RHOBH cast member.

Dorit slammed the post in August. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?” she responded. “If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”