Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is a legacy character on The Bold and the Beautiful. As the youngest daughter of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), she’s a vital part of the series. Noelle currently plays the heroine and had big shoes to fill when cast in the role.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle I VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Who played Hope Logan on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ before Annika Noelle?

As the daughter of Brooke ad Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), Hope is a prominent character in The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope’s life has been filled with drama from when she was born. For the past two decades, viewers have watched Hope grow from a little girl to an adult.

When Hope reached adulthood, the show cast Kim Matula, who made her debut in January 2012. Matula wowed audiences as the good girl who feuds with her vixen stepsister Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Hope’s relationship with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) drew interest in the character. After four years, Matula exited the show in December 2014 but made several guest appearances in 2015 and 2016.

When Matula wasn’t available for a full-time return, Noelle was cast as the new Hope. Noelle had big shoes to fill when she debuted in 2018, but she quickly won the fans’ approval. Noelle is now in her fifth year with the show and remains one of their leading ladies.

What else has Annika Noelle been in?

Before joining The Bold and the Beautiful, Noelle had begun establishing her acting career with minor roles in TV shows and films. She played Sami Nelson on the web-based soap opera Venice: The Series. She also had a recurring role on the ABC Family series Chasing Life.

In 2011, she co-starred with Sean Astin and JoBeth Williams in the Hallmark film Love’s Christmas Journey. Her other film credits include Clint Eastwood’s 2014 flick Jersey Boys, and True to the Game with Vivica A. Fox.

How old is Annika Noelle?

Noelle was born on December 24, 1986, and is 36 years old. The actor is a little older than her, The Bold and the Beautiful character. Hope was initially born on July 2, 2002, which makes her 20 years old.

Annika Noelle is doing an amazing job with these scenes (as always)! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/7Cd5zbnjdl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 4, 2020

However, like many soap opera children, Hope was rapidly aged, and the show had to revise her birth year. According to Fandom.com, Hope’s birthday is now July 2, 1992, making her 30 years old. The rapid aging of characters like Hope can be confusing; however, the show does this to add more drama to the show.

Hope’s added more intrigue now that she’s an adult. Whether she’s feuding with Steffy, having trouble with Liam, or dealing with other family issues, there’s always something going on in her life. No matter what material Noelle is given, she’ll give her best performance and continue to earn fan support.