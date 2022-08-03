Pokémon Presents August 2022: Date, Time, and What to Expect From the Event

TL;DR:

A new Pokémon Presents has been scheduled for Aug. 3, 2022, at 6 a.m. PST.

The August 2022 event will offer updates about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Fans could also see news about Pokemon Sleep, Pokemon Cafe ReMix, and more.

It’s been a while since Pokémon fans received news on the franchise’s latest projects. And with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet coming to Nintendo Switch in just a few months, we’re about due for an update. Fortunately, a Pokémon Presents has been scheduled for August 2022. Read on to learn when it will take place and how you can tune in.

When is the August 2022 Pokémon Presents?

The Pokémon Company kicked off the month with exciting news, announcing on Twitter that a new Pokémon Presents would take place in August 2022. And fans don’t have a long wait leading up to the event. In fact, it’s scheduled for Aug. 3 — just two days after it was announced.

As for what time fans can expect the latest Pokémon news, the live stream will start at 6 a.m. PST. Here’s when it will kick off in other time zones:

CST: 8 a.m.

EST: 9 a.m.

GMT: 1 p.m.

BST: 2 p.m.

CEST: 3 p.m.

EEST: 4 p.m.

AEST: 11 p.m.

To find out when the event starts in your region, you can also use the Time Difference Calculator tool at Time and Date.

How to watch the August 2022 Pokémon Presents

So, now that we know when the August 2022 Pokémon Presents will take place, how exactly can fans tune in? Fortunately, accessing the live stream is fairly straightforward.

The event will be broadcast on The Pokémon Company’s official YouTube channel. Simply click the link when the start time arrives. From there, the video should start playing, giving you the lowdown on all the latest Pokémon news.

And it sounds like fans could get some exciting updates during the August live stream. The Twitter announcement hinted at what they can expect, so let’s look at what’s in store for us.

It’s possible the August 2022 Pokémon Presents will hold surprises for fans, but the Twitter announcement teased the gist of what fans can expect.

The most notable announcements will likely center Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Both Gen 9 games will debut on Nov. 16, 2022 — and fans are eager for more details about the coming releases.

Two trailers have already been released, but they’ve only shown off a few new Pokémon. Plot details about the games haven’t been confirmed, and we don’t know much about the new setting. Hopefully, the broadcast will dive into all the specifics. It’d be nice to get some major reveals, especially with the release date rapidly approaching.

In addition to news about Scarlet and Violet, the August live stream could cover news about the coming update for Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokemon Cafe ReMix. Fans will have to tune in to see how it all plays out.

Pokemon Presents kicks off on Aug. 3 at 6 a.m. PST.

