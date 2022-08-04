Pokémon Presents August 2022: Everything We Learned

TL;DR:

The August 2022 Pokémon Presents teased the coming Pokémon World Championships.

Fans also received updates on Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Cafe ReMix.

The most notable announcements centered on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco in ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ | Nintendo

August 2022 kicked off with a new Pokémon Presents, and the event gave fans plenty of details about the franchise’s upcoming Nintendo Switch games. The live stream also offered updates on several Pokémon events, apps, and games outside of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Read on to learn everything announced during the August 2022 Pokémon Presents.

Pokémon World Championships will add 2 categories in 2022

The August 2022 Pokémon Presents opened with The Pokémon Company’s Takato Utsunomiya and Chris Brown hyping up this year’s Pokémon World Championships. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event hasn’t taken place since 2019. As such, the upcoming gathering will prove an exciting one.

Set to take place in London from Aug. 18-21, the 2022 Pokémon World Championships will see thousands of attendees competing in different categories. And the 2022 event will add two new competitions to the mix. According to the presentation, this year’s categories will include Pokémon GO and Pokémon Unite.

That just leaves more to look forward to as attendees approach the start date.

Ultra Beasts ‘are coming together’ for the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Finale

Speaking of Pokémon GO, players have some exciting news on that front as well. The August 2022 Pokémon Presents revealed that the mobile game will host a Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale, building on its in-person Pokémon Go Fest events from the past few months. The Finale will allow players from all over the globe to participate.

And those planning to play during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale can expect to run into some Pokémon they ordinarily wouldn’t. They’ll also get the chance to collect the mythical Pokémon Shaymin by completing a Special Research Task.

It’s unclear if players will be able to catch the Ultra Beasts from the in-person events too. But the presentation teased them “coming together” for the Finale, so it seems likely they’ll show up in some manner.

Finally, Daily Adventure Incense is now available in Pokémon GO. These 15-minute Incense can help you attract Pokémon that aren’t in your area — and they can even call forth Legendaries.

‘Pokémon Unite’ will celebrate its 1st anniversary with new additions to the game

The August 2022 Pokémon Presents wished Pokémon Unite a happy first anniversary, announcing new features, events, and campaigns for the app.

Among the new additions is a Pika Party, a Quick Battle that fans can engage in from Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. PST to Sept. 1 at 4:59 p.m. PST. In these Quick Battles, every Pokémon involved will be a Pikachu. It’s a fun way to celebrate a year online, and it’s something players won’t want to miss.

On top of that, Buzzwole will join Quick Battles on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. PST. And players can anticipate other newcomers in September. Following Glaceon, Buzzwole, and Tyranitar, three mystery Pokémon will join the game.

Trainer Lodge teased for ‘Pokémon Masters EX’

Pokémon Unite isn’t the only game to receive an anniversary shoutout during the August 2022 Pokémon Presents. Pokémon Masters EX is celebrating three years since its release, and a feature dubbed “Trainer Lodge” will debut this August. The preview didn’t reveal much about this addition, but it looks like it will focus on friendships between trainers. The presentation promised more details soon, so we’ll have to wait on further updates.

Mewtwo is returning to ‘Pokémon Cafe ReMix’

As promised the August 2022 Pokémon Presents offered news about Pokémon Cafe ReMix. And it looks like Mewtwo is returning to the game. Fans will be tasked with cooking for Mewtwo — and if they satisfy it, they’ll get the chance to add it to their staff.

With a new campaign launching from Aug. 3-11, players can also bring Victini and Latias onto their staff. And like Latias, Latios is confirmed to join the game in the future. Overall, the company is keeping things interesting with Pokémon Cafe ReMix.

Of course, the most noteworthy announcements from the live stream involved the coming mainline additions to the franchise: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When it comes to announcements, the August 2022 Pokémon Presents saved the biggest for last. The end of the presentation focused primarily on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the two Nintendo Switch games releasing this November. Not only did fans learn about the Paldea region, where the games will take place, but they also received plenty of plot details. Additionally, a new trailer dropped, which fans can check out on YouTube.

For a deeper dive into what was revealed about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out our coverage of the news here. And stay tuned for more updates in the future — including the much-anticipated starter evolutions.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet debut on Nov. 18, 2022.

Watch the full August 2022 Pokémon Presents on The Pokémon Company’s YouTube.

