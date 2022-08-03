‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ Region and Plot Details Revealed

TL;DR:

The August 2022 Pokémon Presents revealed the region and plot of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Both Nintendo Switch games will take place in the new Paldea region.

The gameplay will feature a “treasure hunt” with “three grand stories.”

Covers for ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ | Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Pokémon fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in November, and they just got some major details about the new Nintendo Switch games. During the August 2022 Pokémon Presents event, The Pokémon Company revealed more about what players can expect. We officially know the name of the new region where Pokémon Scarlet and Violet take place — as well as some interesting plot details that set these games apart from previous installments.

New ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’ trailer welcomes fans to the Paldea region

The August 2022 Pokémon Presents offered updates about several of the franchise’s games, but it left the biggest reveals for last. Fans have been asking for more details about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — and a newly released trailer (via YouTube) shares information about the region the games are set in, as well as what kind of storylines players can anticipate.

The latest footage introduces fans to the Paldea region, which promises to be as vast as the setting of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Unlike Arceus‘ Hisui region — which later becomes Sinnoh — this one is brand new. And it looks like players will have plenty of stunning landscapes to explore when the open-world Switch games debut.

They can also look forward to a variety of old and new Pokémon when the Gen 9 games arrive. The trailer shows off both, promising interactions with all kinds of creatures, including the games’ Legendaries. In fact, your character can ride around on Koraidon’s (Scarlet) or Miraidon’s (Violet) backs, with each Legendary serving as your partner in their respective games.

What is the plot of ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet’?

In addition to revealing that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take place in the Paldea region, the latest update gave fans insight into the coming plot. The trailer teases a “treasure hunt,” which may feed the “three grand stories” revealed during the Pokémon Presents presentation.

That’s right, the new games will have multiple storylines players can follow. And it sounds like they’ll offer plenty of freedom when it comes to which ones you pursue. According to Takato Utsunomiya — COO at The Pokémon Company — Scarlet and Violet will contain the usual, eight-gym storyline fans of the franchise have grown accustomed to. The only difference is that players can battle gyms in whatever order they choose.

Scarlet and Violet also have two other adventures for players to embark on. Although the live stream didn’t get too specific about those, they’ll be part of a larger narrative, during which your character pursues an “independent study project” for the academy they attend. This is related to the big treasure hunt, giving these games a layered plot — something previous additions have been lacking.

These installments will also offer a co-op option, enabling fans to play with family and friends. Overall, it looks like the Gen 9 games will truly stand apart from the previous chapters. So, when do they arrive?

With the region and plot of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet looking promising, fans will no doubt be eager for their release date. So, when do the new Nintendo Switch games arrive?

Both make their debut on Nov. 18, 2022. They’re currently available for pre-order at stores like Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart. Fans can also find them on the Nintendo eShop. If the news about the Gen 9 games has you excited, you’ll probably want to secure yourself a copy.

